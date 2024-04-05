PRINTEMPS DES ARTISTES : SEMAINE CULTURELLE Salle Clemenceau La Réorthe, 5 avril 2024, La Réorthe.

La Réorthe,Vendée

exposition artistique(peinture, aquarelle, sculpture,poterie, bois et vannerie)ateliers encadrés par les artistes scolaires,seniors et tout public.

2024-04-05 fin : 2024-04-05 18:00:00. .

Salle Clemenceau

La Réorthe 85210 Vendée Pays de la Loire



artistic exhibition (painting, watercolor, sculpture, pottery, wood and basketry) workshops supervised by school artists, seniors and the general public

exposición de arte (pintura, acuarela, escultura, cerámica, madera y cestería) talleres con artistas para escuelas, personas mayores y público en general

kunstausstellung(Malerei, Aquarell, Bildhauerei,Töpferei, Holz und Korbflechterei)Workshops unter Anleitung von Künstlern für Schulen, Senioren und die gesamte Öffentlichkeit

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par Vendée Expansion