Le temps d’un tango Salle Chanteraine Dragey-Ronthon, 9 décembre 2023, Dragey-Ronthon.

Dragey-Ronthon,Manche

Initiation au tango argentin, suivi d’un spectacle avec Johanna et Maximiliano.

Initiation de 16h à 17h30.

Spectacle de 18h à 19h..

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 . .

Salle Chanteraine

Dragey-Ronthon 50530 Manche Normandie



Introduction to Argentine tango, followed by a show with Johanna and Maximiliano.

Initiation from 16h to 17h30.

Show from 18h to 19h.

Introducción al tango argentino, seguida de un espectáculo con Johanna y Maximiliano.

Introducción de 16:00 a 17:30.

Espectáculo de 18:00 a 19:00.

Einführung in den argentinischen Tango, gefolgt von einer Aufführung mit Johanna und Maximiliano.

Einführung von 16:00 bis 17:30 Uhr.

Aufführung von 18:00 bis 19:00 Uhr.

