Le temps d’un tango Salle Chanteraine Dragey-Ronthon
Catégories d’Évènement:
Le temps d’un tango Salle Chanteraine Dragey-Ronthon, 9 décembre 2023, Dragey-Ronthon.
Dragey-Ronthon,Manche
Initiation au tango argentin, suivi d’un spectacle avec Johanna et Maximiliano.
Initiation de 16h à 17h30.
Spectacle de 18h à 19h..
2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 . .
Salle Chanteraine
Dragey-Ronthon 50530 Manche Normandie
Introduction to Argentine tango, followed by a show with Johanna and Maximiliano.
Initiation from 16h to 17h30.
Show from 18h to 19h.
Introducción al tango argentino, seguida de un espectáculo con Johanna y Maximiliano.
Introducción de 16:00 a 17:30.
Espectáculo de 18:00 a 19:00.
Einführung in den argentinischen Tango, gefolgt von einer Aufführung mit Johanna und Maximiliano.
Einführung von 16:00 bis 17:30 Uhr.
Aufführung von 18:00 bis 19:00 Uhr.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par OT MSM Normandie – BIT Genêts