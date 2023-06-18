Pinceaux en folie, concours de peinture Salle capitulaire Saint-Maixent-l’École, 18 juin 2023, Saint-Maixent-l'École.

Saint-Maixent-l’École,Deux-Sèvres

Pinceaux en folie, concours de peinture

Le 18 juin, 8h-19h, salle capitulaire, site de l’abbaye

Ouvert aux professionnels et amateurs, ainsi qu’aux enfants, en centre-ville et bord de sèvre.

Exposition d’œuvres dans la salle capitulaire et remise de prix en fin de journée.

Participation payante, sur inscription : 13 € adultes, 5 € enfants.

Gratuit pour le public.

Inscription et renseignement: 06 31 16 38 71.

Salle capitulaire rue de l’abbaye

Saint-Maixent-l’École 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Pinceaux en folie, painting competition

June 18, 8am-7pm, chapter house, abbey site

Open to professionals and amateurs, as well as children, in the town center and along the Sèvre river.

Exhibition of works in the chapter house and prize-giving ceremony at the end of the day.

Registration fee: 13? adults, 5? children.

Free for the public.

Registration and information: 06 31 16 38 71

Pinceaux en folie, concurso de pintura

18 de junio, de 8:00 a 19:00 h, sala capitular, recinto abacial

Abierto a profesionales y aficionados, así como a niños, en el centro de la ciudad y a orillas del Sèvre.

Exposición de las obras en la sala capitular y entrega de premios al final de la jornada.

Precio de la entrada (inscripción obligatoria): 13? adultos, 5? niños.

Gratuito para el público.

Inscripción e información: 06 31 16 38 71

Pinsel in Fahrt, Malwettbewerb

18. Juni, 8-19 Uhr, Kapitelsaal, Gelände der Abtei

Offen für Profis und Amateure sowie für Kinder, im Stadtzentrum und am Ufer der Sèvre.

Ausstellung von Werken im Kapitelsaal und Preisverleihung am Ende des Tages.

Teilnahme kostenpflichtig, nach Anmeldung: 13 ? Erwachsene, 5 ? Kinder.

Kostenlos für die Öffentlichkeit.

Anmeldung und Informationen: 06 31 16 38 71

