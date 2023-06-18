Pinceaux en folie, concours de peinture Salle capitulaire Saint-Maixent-l’École Saint-Maixent-l'École
Pinceaux en folie, concours de peinture Salle capitulaire Saint-Maixent-l’École, 18 juin 2023, Saint-Maixent-l'École.
Saint-Maixent-l’École,Deux-Sèvres
Pinceaux en folie, concours de peinture
Le 18 juin, 8h-19h, salle capitulaire, site de l’abbaye
Ouvert aux professionnels et amateurs, ainsi qu’aux enfants, en centre-ville et bord de sèvre.
Exposition d’œuvres dans la salle capitulaire et remise de prix en fin de journée.
Participation payante, sur inscription : 13 € adultes, 5 € enfants.
Gratuit pour le public.
Inscription et renseignement: 06 31 16 38 71.
2023-06-18
Salle capitulaire rue de l’abbaye
Saint-Maixent-l’École 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Pinceaux en folie, painting competition
June 18, 8am-7pm, chapter house, abbey site
Open to professionals and amateurs, as well as children, in the town center and along the Sèvre river.
Exhibition of works in the chapter house and prize-giving ceremony at the end of the day.
Registration fee: 13? adults, 5? children.
Free for the public.
Registration and information: 06 31 16 38 71
Pinceaux en folie, concurso de pintura
18 de junio, de 8:00 a 19:00 h, sala capitular, recinto abacial
Abierto a profesionales y aficionados, así como a niños, en el centro de la ciudad y a orillas del Sèvre.
Exposición de las obras en la sala capitular y entrega de premios al final de la jornada.
Precio de la entrada (inscripción obligatoria): 13? adultos, 5? niños.
Gratuito para el público.
Inscripción e información: 06 31 16 38 71
Pinsel in Fahrt, Malwettbewerb
18. Juni, 8-19 Uhr, Kapitelsaal, Gelände der Abtei
Offen für Profis und Amateure sowie für Kinder, im Stadtzentrum und am Ufer der Sèvre.
Ausstellung von Werken im Kapitelsaal und Preisverleihung am Ende des Tages.
Teilnahme kostenpflichtig, nach Anmeldung: 13 ? Erwachsene, 5 ? Kinder.
Kostenlos für die Öffentlichkeit.
Anmeldung und Informationen: 06 31 16 38 71
