Théâtre Lauzun « Tickling the Ivories » Salle Apollo Royal Dancing Lauzun, 28 septembre 2023, Lauzun.

Lauzun,Lot-et-Garonne

Représentation théâtrale en anglais de « Tickling the Ivories ». Une production musicale jouée au piano par Michael Lunts..

2023-09-28 fin : 2023-09-29 . EUR.

Salle Apollo Royal Dancing

Lauzun 47410 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Theatrical performance in English of « Tickling the Ivories ». A musical production played on piano by Michael Lunts.

Una representación teatral en inglés de « Tickling the Ivories ». Una producción musical interpretada al piano por Michael Lunts.

Theateraufführung in englischer Sprache von « Tickling the Ivories ». Eine musikalische Produktion, die von Michael Lunts am Klavier gespielt wird.

