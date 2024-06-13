Contretemps Salle Annie Girardot Vouziers, 13 juin 2024, Vouziers.

Vouziers,Ardennes

Jeudi 13 juin – 18hEn partenariat avec l’agence culturelle Grand EstCompagnie Mister FredDurée : 45min / Dès 6ansTic tac, tic tac… Un peu avant l’ouverture de la boutique, deux paisibles horlogers rythment leur quotidien par un brin de ménage et un soupçon de rangement. Cette routine monotone éveille en eux une imagination débordante, les emmenant vers de curieuses manipulations d’objets. Tout devient vite prétexte au jeu dans cette horlogerie, mais attention de ne pas se disperser trop longtemps car les clients vont bientôt arriver… dring!.

2024-06-13 fin : 2024-06-13 . .

Salle Annie Girardot

Vouziers 08400 Ardennes Grand Est



Thursday June 13 – 6pmIn partnership with Agence culturelle Grand EstCompagnie Mister FredLength: 45min / From 6 yearsTic tac, tic tac… A little before the opening of their boutique, two quiet watchmakers set the rhythm of their daily routine with a bit of cleaning and a touch of tidying up. This monotonous routine awakens their vivid imaginations, leading them into curious manipulations of objects. Everything in this watchmaker’s shop becomes a pretext for play, but be careful not to stray too far, as the customers will soon be arriving… dring!

Jueves 13 de junio – 18hEn colaboración con la Agence culturelle Grand EstCompagnie Mister FredDuración: 45min / A partir de 6 añosTic tac, tic tac… Justo antes de abrir la tienda, dos tranquilos relojeros marcan el ritmo de su rutina diaria ordenando y ordenando un poco. Esta monótona rutina despierta su vívida imaginación, llevándoles a experimentar con curiosos objetos. Todo en este taller de relojería se convierte rápidamente en un pretexto para jugar, pero cuidado con desviarse demasiado porque pronto llegarán los clientes… ¡dring!

Donnerstag, 13. Juni – 18 UhrIn Partnerschaft mit der Kulturagentur Grand EstCompagnie Mister FredDauer: 45min / Ab 6 JahrenTic tac, tic tac… Kurz vor der Eröffnung des Geschäfts rhythmisieren zwei friedliche Uhrmacher ihren Alltag mit einer Prise Putzen und einem Hauch von Aufräumen. Diese monotone Routine weckt in ihnen eine überbordende Fantasie, die sie zu kuriosen Manipulationen von Gegenständen führt. In der Uhrmacherei wird alles schnell zum Vorwand für ein Spiel, aber pass auf, dass du dich nicht zu lange aufhältst, denn die Kunden werden bald kommen… dring!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par Ardennes Tourisme