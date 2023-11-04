LES BALLONS ROUGES SALLE ALIENOR D’AQUITAINE Saint Jean D’angely, 4 novembre 2023, Saint Jean D'angely.

LES BALLONS ROUGES SALLE ALIENOR D’AQUITAINE a lieu à la date du 2023-11-04 à 20:30:00.

Tarif : 28 à 28 euros.

Les Ballons Rouges est un concert hommage avec Jean Marc Desbois au chant, Jacky Delance au piano et Aurélien Noel à l’accordéon. Ils nous offrent les plus grands succès de Serge Lama.Un grand merci à Serge Lama qui soutient cette action pour la prévention des cancers du sein et a écrit, spécialement pour cette soirée, un poème exceptionnel dédié aux femmes.

Réservez votre billet ici

SALLE ALIENOR D’AQUITAINE

PLACE DES MARTYRS Saint Jean D’angely 17400

