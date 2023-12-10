MON PERE AVAIT TROIS VACHES Salle Alauna Secondigny, 10 décembre 2023, Secondigny.

Secondigny,Deux-Sèvres

Par Yves-Marie LE TEXIER

Mouton Major Production

Première partie le duo Hubert et Pat

« En 60 ans le mode agricole breton a connu une spectaculaire mutation : la révolution agricole Bretonne ».

En farfouillant dans ses souvenirs d’enfance, à la ferme, Yves-Marie LE TEXIER, pose le point de départ d’une réflexion sur cette évolution et les enjeux de ce qui constitue « le monde agricole d’aujourd’hui » : ruralité, mal-être paysan, environnement, agroéconomie…

Cinq avatars d’Yves-Marie se présentent à nous comme agriculteur…

Et si j’avais été agriculteur moi aussi? Lequel serais-je devenu?

Un propos d’actualité et un récit historique profondément humaniste et sensible?

De l’humour et de la poésie pour suggérer la réflexion.

Prix de soutien : 20€

Prix standard : 15€

Prix réduit : 10€

Gratuit pour les moins de 12 ans.

Salle Alauna

Secondigny 79130 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



By Yves-Marie LE TEXIER

Mouton Major Production

Opening act: the duo Hubert et Pat

« In 60 years, Breton agriculture has undergone a spectacular transformation: the Breton agricultural revolution.

Delving into his childhood memories of the farm, Yves-Marie LE TEXIER sets the starting point for a reflection on this evolution and the issues at stake in what constitutes « today’s agricultural world »: rurality, peasant malaise, the environment, the agro-economy…

Five avatars of Yves-Marie present themselves to us as farmers…

What if I’d been a farmer too? Which one would I have become?

A deeply humanist and sensitive historical tale with a topical theme?

Humor and poetry to encourage reflection.

Support price: 20?

Standard price : 15?

Reduced price : 10?

Free for children under 12

Por Yves-Marie LE TEXIER

Producción de Mouton Major

Teloneros: el dúo Hubert et Pat

« En 60 años, la agricultura bretona ha experimentado una transformación espectacular: la revolución agrícola bretona ».

A través de los recuerdos de su infancia en la granja, Yves-Marie LE TEXIER se propone reflexionar sobre estos cambios y los retos de « la agricultura de hoy »: ruralidad, malestar de los agricultores, medio ambiente, agroeconomía…

Cinco avatares de Yves-Marie se nos presentan como agricultores…

¿Y si yo también hubiera sido agricultor? ¿En cuál me habría convertido?

Una historia de actualidad y un relato histórico profundamente humanista y sensible..

Humor y poesía para incitar a la reflexión.

Precio de apoyo: 20 euros

Precio normal: 15 euros

Precio reducido : 10?

Gratis para menores de 12 años

Von Yves-Marie LE TEXIER

Mouton Major Produktion

Erster Teil das Duo Hubert und Pat

« Innerhalb von 60 Jahren hat der bretonische Landwirtschaftsmodus einen spektakulären Wandel durchlaufen: die bretonische Agrarrevolution ».

Yves-Marie LE TEXIER, der in seinen Kindheitserinnerungen an den Bauernhof stöbert, legt den Grundstein für eine Reflexion über diese Entwicklung und die Herausforderungen, die die « heutige Agrarwelt » ausmachen: Ländlichkeit, Unzufriedenheit der Bauern, Umwelt, Agrarwirtschaft….

Fünf Avatare von Yves-Marie stellen sich uns als Landwirt vor…

Was wäre, wenn ich auch Landwirt geworden wäre? Welcher wäre ich geworden?

Ein aktuelles Thema und eine historische Erzählung, die zutiefst humanistisch und sensibel ist?

Humor und Poesie regen zum Nachdenken an.

Preis für Unterstützer: 20?

Standardpreis: 15?

Ermäßigter Preis : 10?

Kostenlos für Kinder unter 12 Jahren

