FESTI RANDO 2023 – LES PASSERELLES DU LAMPY, 27 mai 2023, Saissac.

LES PASSERELLES DU LAMPY

Distance : 20 km

Dénivelé positif : 600m

Départ à 8h du parking du cimetière

Prévoir la journée

Possibilité de réserver un pique-nique.

2023-05-27 à 08:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 17:30:00. .

Saissac 11310 Aude Occitanie



THE FOOTBRIDGES OF LAMPY

Distance : 20 km

Elevation gain : 600m

Departure at 8 am from the parking of the cemetery

Plan the day

Possibility to reserve a picnic

LAS PASARELAS LAMPY

Distancia: 20 km

Desnivel: 600m

Salida a las 8h desde el aparcamiento del cementerio

Plan del día

Posibilidad de reservar un picnic

DIE STEGE VON LAMPY

Entfernung: 20 km

Positiver Höhenunterschied: 600m

Abfahrt um 8 Uhr vom Parkplatz des Friedhofs

Planen Sie den Tag ein

Möglichkeit, ein Picknick zu buchen

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OTI Montagne Noire