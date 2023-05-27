FESTI RANDO 2023 – LES PASSERELLES DU LAMPY Saissac
FESTI RANDO 2023 – LES PASSERELLES DU LAMPY, 27 mai 2023, Saissac.
LES PASSERELLES DU LAMPY
Distance : 20 km
Dénivelé positif : 600m
Départ à 8h du parking du cimetière
Prévoir la journée
Possibilité de réserver un pique-nique.
2023-05-27 à 08:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 17:30:00. .
Saissac 11310 Aude Occitanie
THE FOOTBRIDGES OF LAMPY
Distance : 20 km
Elevation gain : 600m
Departure at 8 am from the parking of the cemetery
Plan the day
Possibility to reserve a picnic
LAS PASARELAS LAMPY
Distancia: 20 km
Desnivel: 600m
Salida a las 8h desde el aparcamiento del cementerio
Plan del día
Posibilidad de reservar un picnic
DIE STEGE VON LAMPY
Entfernung: 20 km
Positiver Höhenunterschied: 600m
Abfahrt um 8 Uhr vom Parkplatz des Friedhofs
Planen Sie den Tag ein
Möglichkeit, ein Picknick zu buchen
Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OTI Montagne Noire