Le Sport en Fête Saintt-Gence Saint-Gence, 24 juin 2023, Saint-Gence.

Saint-Gence,Haute-Vienne

De 10h à 19h.

Multisports.

Et si le 24 juin vous veniez défier les associations sportives de Saint-Gence ?

Venez expérimenter, encourager, applaudir et défier les associations

Un programme alléchant se terminant en apothéose par un feu d’artifice !

La Commune de Saint-Gence et ses associations sportives organisent pour la première fois journée dédiée au sport. Au programme : 6 sites (gymnase, dojo, salle polyvalente, stade, bosses et city stade), 17 activités et pleins d’associations vous attendront dans le bourg !

Buvette et foodtrucks seront présents pour l’évènement.

Renseignements par téléphone..

2023-06-24 à ; fin : 2023-06-24 19:00:00. .

Saintt-Gence

Saint-Gence 87510 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Multisports.

On June 24, why not come and challenge Saint-Gence’s sports associations?

Come and try out, encourage, applaud and challenge the associations!

A mouth-watering program culminating in a fireworks display!

For the first time, the Commune de Saint-Gence and its sports associations are organizing a day dedicated to sport. On the program: 6 venues (gymnasium, dojo, multi-purpose hall, stadium, moguls and city stadium), 17 activities and a host of associations await you in the village!

Refreshment stands and foodtrucks will be on hand for the event.

Information by phone.

De 10 a 19 h.

Multideporte.

El 24 de junio, venga a desafiar a las asociaciones deportivas de Saint-Gence

Venga a probar, animar, aplaudir y desafiar a las asociaciones

Un programa apetitoso que culminará con un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales

Por primera vez, el Ayuntamiento de Saint-Gence y sus asociaciones deportivas organizan una jornada dedicada al deporte. En el programa: 6 instalaciones (gimnasio, dojo, sala polivalente, estadio, moguls y estadio municipal), 17 actividades y numerosas asociaciones le esperan en el pueblo

Habrá puestos de avituallamiento y foodtrucks.

Información por teléfono.

Von 10 Uhr bis 19 Uhr.

Multisport.

Wie wäre es, wenn Sie am 24. Juni die Sportvereine von Saint-Gence herausfordern würden?

Kommen Sie, um zu experimentieren, anzufeuern, zu applaudieren und die Vereine herauszufordern

Ein verlockendes Programm, das mit einem Feuerwerk seinen krönenden Abschluss findet!

Die Gemeinde Saint-Gence und ihre Sportvereine organisieren zum ersten Mal einen Tag, der dem Sport gewidmet ist. Auf dem Programm stehen 6 Veranstaltungsorte (Sporthalle, Dojo, Mehrzweckhalle, Stadion, Buckelpiste und City-Stadion), 17 Aktivitäten und zahlreiche Vereine, die Sie in der Stadt erwarten!

Getränke und Foodtrucks stehen zur Verfügung.

Telefonische Auskünfte.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-12 par OT Limoges Métropole