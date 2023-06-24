- Cet évènement est passé
Le Sport en Fête Saintt-Gence Saint-Gence
Le Sport en Fête Saintt-Gence Saint-Gence, 24 juin 2023, Saint-Gence.
Saint-Gence,Haute-Vienne
De 10h à 19h.
Multisports.
Et si le 24 juin vous veniez défier les associations sportives de Saint-Gence ?
Venez expérimenter, encourager, applaudir et défier les associations
Un programme alléchant se terminant en apothéose par un feu d’artifice !
La Commune de Saint-Gence et ses associations sportives organisent pour la première fois journée dédiée au sport. Au programme : 6 sites (gymnase, dojo, salle polyvalente, stade, bosses et city stade), 17 activités et pleins d’associations vous attendront dans le bourg !
Buvette et foodtrucks seront présents pour l’évènement.
Renseignements par téléphone..
From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Multisports.
On June 24, why not come and challenge Saint-Gence’s sports associations?
Come and try out, encourage, applaud and challenge the associations!
A mouth-watering program culminating in a fireworks display!
For the first time, the Commune de Saint-Gence and its sports associations are organizing a day dedicated to sport. On the program: 6 venues (gymnasium, dojo, multi-purpose hall, stadium, moguls and city stadium), 17 activities and a host of associations await you in the village!
Refreshment stands and foodtrucks will be on hand for the event.
Information by phone.
De 10 a 19 h.
Multideporte.
El 24 de junio, venga a desafiar a las asociaciones deportivas de Saint-Gence
Venga a probar, animar, aplaudir y desafiar a las asociaciones
Un programa apetitoso que culminará con un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales
Por primera vez, el Ayuntamiento de Saint-Gence y sus asociaciones deportivas organizan una jornada dedicada al deporte. En el programa: 6 instalaciones (gimnasio, dojo, sala polivalente, estadio, moguls y estadio municipal), 17 actividades y numerosas asociaciones le esperan en el pueblo
Habrá puestos de avituallamiento y foodtrucks.
Información por teléfono.
Von 10 Uhr bis 19 Uhr.
Multisport.
Wie wäre es, wenn Sie am 24. Juni die Sportvereine von Saint-Gence herausfordern würden?
Kommen Sie, um zu experimentieren, anzufeuern, zu applaudieren und die Vereine herauszufordern
Ein verlockendes Programm, das mit einem Feuerwerk seinen krönenden Abschluss findet!
Die Gemeinde Saint-Gence und ihre Sportvereine organisieren zum ersten Mal einen Tag, der dem Sport gewidmet ist. Auf dem Programm stehen 6 Veranstaltungsorte (Sporthalle, Dojo, Mehrzweckhalle, Stadion, Buckelpiste und City-Stadion), 17 Aktivitäten und zahlreiche Vereine, die Sie in der Stadt erwarten!
Getränke und Foodtrucks stehen zur Verfügung.
Telefonische Auskünfte.
