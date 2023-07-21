FESTIVAL DE SAINTES – Bruno Helstroffer, Stefano Amori / «L’ÂME-SON» Abbaye-aux-Dames – auditorium, 21 juillet 2023, Saintes.

Après 323 ans d’oubli, Bruno Helstroffer réhabilite sur scène un des plus fameux guitaristes du XVIIe siècle et propose en duo une traversée du grand siècle dans une interprétation mixte : mime et guitare baroque..

2023-07-21 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-21 12:15:00. EUR.

Abbaye-aux-Dames – auditorium Abbaye-aux-Dames la cité musicale

Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine



After 323 years of oblivion, Bruno Helstroffer rehabilitates on stage one of the most famous guitarists of the XVIIth century and proposes in duet a crossing of the great century in a mixed interpretation: mime and baroque guitar.

Tras 323 años de olvido, Bruno Helstroffer rehabilita en escena a uno de los guitarristas más famosos del siglo XVII y le propone un dúo para atravesar el gran siglo en una interpretación mixta: mimo y guitarra barroca.

Nach 323 Jahren des Vergessens rehabilitiert Bruno Helstroffer auf der Bühne einen der berühmtesten Gitarristen des 17. Jahrhunderts und schlägt im Duo eine Reise durch das große Jahrhundert in einer gemischten Interpretation vor: Pantomime und Barockgitarre.

