FESTIVAL DE SAINTES – Ensemble Mozaïque, Alexandre Baldo / Caldara Abbatiale, 20 juillet 2023, Saintes.

Conçu comme un double hommage au compositeur vénitien Antonio Caldara et à la basse autrichienne Christoph Praun, ce programme rassemble airs et ouvertures composés pour la cour impériale de Vienne entre 1717 et 1736..

2023-07-20 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-20 19:15:00. EUR.

Abbatiale Abbaye-aux-Dames – abbatiale

Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Conceived as a double tribute to the Venetian composer Antonio Caldara and the Austrian bass Christoph Praun, this program brings together arias and overtures composed for the Imperial Court of Vienna between 1717 and 1736.

Concebido como un doble homenaje al compositor veneciano Antonio Caldara y al bajo austriaco Christoph Praun, este programa reúne arias y oberturas compuestas para la Corte Imperial de Viena entre 1717 y 1736.

Dieses Programm, das als doppelte Hommage an den venezianischen Komponisten Antonio Caldara und den österreichischen Bassisten Christoph Praun gedacht ist, vereint Arien und Ouvertüren, die zwischen 1717 und 1736 für den kaiserlichen Hof in Wien komponiert wurden.

