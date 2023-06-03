mar 25 avril 2023
Thouars Truck Festival Route de Saumur Sainte-Verge

Thouars Truck Festival Route de Saumur, 3 juin 2023, Sainte-Verge.

Tout au long du week-end, de nombreuses animations seront proposées pour ce Truck festival : animations pour enfants, exposition de camions décorés, petit marché des producteurs, stand professionnel, une soirée animée le samedi et un vide grenier dimanche..
Sainte-Verge 79100 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Throughout the weekend, many animations will be proposed for this Truck festival: animations for children, exhibition of decorated trucks, small market of the producers, professional stand, an animated evening on Saturday and a garage sale on Sunday.

Durante todo el fin de semana, el Festival del Camión contará con numerosas actividades: actividades infantiles, exposición de camiones decorados, un pequeño mercado agrícola, un stand profesional, una animada velada el sábado y una venta de garaje el domingo.

Das ganze Wochenende über werden bei diesem Truck-Festival zahlreiche Veranstaltungen angeboten: Kinderanimationen, eine Ausstellung geschmückter LKWs, ein kleiner Bauernmarkt, professionelle Stände, ein Unterhaltungsabend am Samstag und ein Flohmarkt am Sonntag.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-15 par Maison du Thouarsais

3 juin 2023
