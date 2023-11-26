Marché de noël Sainte Sabine Beaumontois en Périgord, 26 novembre 2023, Beaumontois en Périgord.

Beaumontois en Périgord,Dordogne

Venez à la rencontre des nombreux exposants qui vous proposent leurs créations, fabrications et savoir-faire… SUR PLACE : restauration sous la halle (potage citrouille châtaignes, tartiflette, pâtisseries, boissons et vin chaud.

Photos avec le Père noël de 10h à 13h.

Tirage de la tombola de l’avent à 16h..

2023-11-26 fin : 2023-11-26 17:00:00. .

Sainte Sabine Salle des fêtes

Beaumontois en Périgord 24440 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and meet the many exhibitors offering their creations, crafts and know-how? ON THE SPOT: catering in the covered market (pumpkin-chestnut soup, tartiflette, pastries, drinks and mulled wine).

Photos with Santa Claus from 10am to 1pm.

Advent tombola draw at 4pm.

Venga a conocer a los numerosos expositores que ofrecen sus creaciones, artesanía y saber hacer.. EN EL LUGAR: catering en el mercado cubierto (sopa de calabaza y castañas, tartiflette, bollería, bebidas y vino caliente).

Fotos con Papá Noel de 10:00 a 13:00.

Sorteo de una tómbola de Adviento a las 16.00 h.

Lernen Sie die zahlreichen Aussteller kennen, die Ihnen ihre Kreationen, Produkte und ihr Know-how anbieten VOR ORT: Verpflegung in der Markthalle (Kürbis-Kastanien-Suppe, Tartiflette, Gebäck, Getränke und Glühwein).

Fotos mit dem Weihnachtsmann von 10 bis 13 Uhr.

Ziehung der Advents-Tombola um 16 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides