Journée Champêtre Chapelle Saint Sauveur, 13 mai 2023, Sainte-Marthe.

Journée Champêtre à la Chapelle Saint Sauveur de Sainte-Marthe

– 10h → Marche de 5,5 km participation de 2€

– 12h → Repas champêtre (salade composée, saucisses chips, fromage, dessert, café) 10€

Amenez ses couverts

Réservation avant le 6 mai

– 14h → Animations

Réservation au 06 11 91 08 74 ou au 06 82 30 78 00

Organisé par l’association : « sauvons la Chapelle de Saint-Sauveur ».

2023-05-13 à ; fin : 2023-05-13 . EUR.

Chapelle Saint Sauveur

Sainte-Marthe 47430 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Field Day at the Saint Sauveur Chapel in Sainte-Marthe

– 10h ? Walk of 5.5 km, participation of 2?

– 12h ? Country meal (mixed salad, sausage chips, cheese, dessert, coffee) 10?

Bring your cutlery

Reservation before May 6

– 14h ? Animations

Reservation at 06 11 91 08 74 or 06 82 30 78 00

Organized by the association: « Save the Chapel of Saint-Sauveur

Día de campo en la Chapelle Saint Sauveur de Sainte-Marthe

– 10h ? Caminata de 5,5 km con un recorrido de 2?

– 12h ? Comida campestre (ensalada mixta, salchichas, queso, postre, café) 10h ?

Traiga sus propios cubiertos

Reserva antes del 6 de mayo

– 14h ? Animación

Reserva en el 06 11 91 08 74 o 06 82 30 78 00

Organizado por la asociación: « Salvar la Capilla de Saint-Sauveur

Ländlicher Tag in der Kapelle Saint Sauveur in Sainte-Marthe

– 10h ? Wanderung von 5,5 km Teilnahme von 2?

– 12h ? Mahlzeit (gemischter Salat, Wurstchips, Käse, Dessert, Kaffee) 10?

Bringen Sie Ihr Besteck mit

Reservierung vor dem 6. Mai

– 14h ? Animationen

Reservierung unter 06 11 91 08 74 oder 06 82 30 78 00

Organisiert von der Vereinigung: « sauvons la Chapelle de Saint-Sauveur » (Die Kapelle von Saint-Sauveur retten)

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne