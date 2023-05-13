Journée Champêtre Chapelle Saint Sauveur Sainte-Marthe
Journée Champêtre Chapelle Saint Sauveur, 13 mai 2023, Sainte-Marthe.
Journée Champêtre à la Chapelle Saint Sauveur de Sainte-Marthe
– 10h → Marche de 5,5 km participation de 2€
– 12h → Repas champêtre (salade composée, saucisses chips, fromage, dessert, café) 10€
Amenez ses couverts
Réservation avant le 6 mai
– 14h → Animations
Réservation au 06 11 91 08 74 ou au 06 82 30 78 00
Organisé par l’association : « sauvons la Chapelle de Saint-Sauveur ».
Chapelle Saint Sauveur
Sainte-Marthe 47430 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Field Day at the Saint Sauveur Chapel in Sainte-Marthe
– 10h ? Walk of 5.5 km, participation of 2?
– 12h ? Country meal (mixed salad, sausage chips, cheese, dessert, coffee) 10?
Bring your cutlery
Reservation before May 6
– 14h ? Animations
Reservation at 06 11 91 08 74 or 06 82 30 78 00
Organized by the association: « Save the Chapel of Saint-Sauveur
Día de campo en la Chapelle Saint Sauveur de Sainte-Marthe
– 10h ? Caminata de 5,5 km con un recorrido de 2?
– 12h ? Comida campestre (ensalada mixta, salchichas, queso, postre, café) 10h ?
Traiga sus propios cubiertos
Reserva antes del 6 de mayo
– 14h ? Animación
Reserva en el 06 11 91 08 74 o 06 82 30 78 00
Organizado por la asociación: « Salvar la Capilla de Saint-Sauveur
Ländlicher Tag in der Kapelle Saint Sauveur in Sainte-Marthe
– 10h ? Wanderung von 5,5 km Teilnahme von 2?
– 12h ? Mahlzeit (gemischter Salat, Wurstchips, Käse, Dessert, Kaffee) 10?
Bringen Sie Ihr Besteck mit
Reservierung vor dem 6. Mai
– 14h ? Animationen
Reservierung unter 06 11 91 08 74 oder 06 82 30 78 00
Organisiert von der Vereinigung: « sauvons la Chapelle de Saint-Sauveur » (Die Kapelle von Saint-Sauveur retten)
Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne