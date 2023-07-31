[Balade sophro-nature] Entre terre et mer Sainte-Marguerite-sur-Mer, 31 juillet 2023, Sainte-Marguerite-sur-Mer.

Sainte-Marguerite-sur-Mer,Seine-Maritime

Le plaisir de marcher, connecté à vous-même et à la nature qui vous entoure.

Petits marcheurs ou grands randonneurs, adeptes de la relaxation ou simplement curieux, n’hésitez pas à vous accorder cette parenthèse.

Cécile et Evelyne vous accompagnent à la rencontre de la nature et de vos sensations pour une balade alternant, marche consciente, temps de relaxation, silence et contemplation.

Marche de 3 à 5 km, aux alentours de Dieppe, alternant des temps de balade, des temps de marche consciente et des séances de sophrologie.

Public : à partir de 16 ans

Infos pratiques : Prévoir des chaussures adaptées à la marche et un petit pull pour les pauses sophro. Pluie et sophro-balades ne font pas bon ménage, l’activité n’est pas maintenue en cas de mauvais temps..

2023-07-31 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-31 . .

Sainte-Marguerite-sur-Mer 76119 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The pleasure of walking, connected to yourself and to the nature that surrounds you.

Whether you are a little walker or a big hiker, a relaxation enthusiast or simply curious, don’t hesitate to take this break.

Cécile and Evelyne will accompany you to the meeting of nature and your sensations for a walk alternating, conscious walking, relaxation time, silence and contemplation.

Walk from 3 to 5 km, around Dieppe, alternating times of stroll, times of conscious walk and sessions of sophrology.

Public : from 16 years old

Practical information : Bring shoes adapted to walking and a small sweater for the sophro breaks. Rain and sophro-walking do not mix, the activity is not maintained in case of bad weather.

El placer de caminar, conectado consigo mismo y con la naturaleza que le rodea.

Tanto si es usted un senderista principiante o experimentado, un aficionado a la relajación o simplemente un curioso, no dude en hacer esta pausa.

Cécile y Evelyne le acompañarán en un paseo que alterna la marcha consciente, la relajación, el silencio y la contemplación.

Un paseo de 3 a 5 km por los alrededores de Dieppe, alternando momentos de caminata, marcha consciente y sesiones de sofrología.

Público: a partir de 16 años

Información práctica: traer calzado adecuado para caminar y un pequeño jersey para las pausas de relajación. La lluvia y la sofro-caminata no se llevan bien, la actividad no se mantiene en caso de mal tiempo.

Die Freude am Wandern, verbunden mit sich selbst und der Natur, die Sie umgibt.

Ob kleine Spaziergänger oder große Wanderer, Anhänger von Entspannungsübungen oder einfach nur Neugierige – gönnen Sie sich diese Auszeit.

Cécile und Evelyne begleiten Sie auf einem Spaziergang, bei dem sich bewusstes Gehen, Entspannungszeiten, Stille und Kontemplation abwechseln, um der Natur und Ihren Empfindungen zu begegnen.

Wanderung von 3 bis 5 km in der Umgebung von Dieppe, abwechselnd mit Spaziergängen, bewusstem Gehen und Sophrologie.

Publikum: ab 16 Jahren

Praktische Informationen: Bringen Sie zum Wandern geeignete Schuhe und einen kleinen Pullover für die Sophro-Pausen mit. Regen und Sophro-Spaziergänge vertragen sich nicht, bei schlechtem Wetter wird die Aktivität nicht fortgesetzt.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-16 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche