Jardin des Vitailles : Pétales, Apéro en chansons Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche, 29 juillet 2023, Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche.

Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche,Haute-Vienne

Un moment léger… Un apéro tout en chansons, d’ici et là, au jardin des Vitailles, labellisé «jardin remarquable»..

2023-07-29 fin : 2023-07-29 . EUR.

Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche 87500 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A light moment… An aperitif full of song, from here to there, in the Vitailles garden, a « remarkable garden ».

Un momento de luz… Un aperitivo lleno de canciones, de aquí para allá, en el jardín de Vitailles, designado « jardín notable ».

Ein leichter Moment… Ein Aperitif mit Liedern von hier und da im Jardin des Vitailles, der das Label « Jardin remarquable » trägt.

