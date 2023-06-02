L’Ortie Show 2023, 2 juin 2023, Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche.

Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche,Haute-Vienne

« l’Ortie Show 2023 » 2 juin à 20h30: spectacle Greencasting /3 juin à 20h30 : Match d’impro / 4 juin à 16h00 : Théâtre jeunes

Compagnie « l’Escargot est dans les orties »..

Vendredi 2023-06-02 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-02 22:30:00. .

Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche 87500 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



« June 2 at 8:30 p.m.: Greencasting show / June 3 at 8:30 p.m.: Improvisation match / June 4 at 4 p.m.: Youth theater

Company » l?Escargot est dans les orties « .

» 2 de junio a las 20.30 h: Espectáculo Greencasting / 3 de junio a las 20.30 h: Partido de improvisación / 4 de junio a las 16 h: Teatro para jóvenes

Compañía » l’Escargot est dans les orties « .

« 2. Juni um 20.30 Uhr: Greencasting-Show / 3. Juni um 20.30 Uhr: Improvisationsspiel / 4. Juni um 16.00 Uhr: Jugendtheater

Theatergruppe « L’Escargot est dans les orties » (Die Schnecke ist in den Nesseln).

Mise à jour le 2023-05-23 par OT de St-Yrieix-la-Perche