Médiathèque : Le samedi à la bibli, des papillons magnétiques, 22 avril 2023, Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche.

Histoires et atelier pour les 4-8 ans. réalise un papillon coloré magnétique pour accrocher tes dessins, photos ou petits mots..

Samedi 2023-04-22 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-22 12:00:00. .

Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche 87500 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Stories and workshop for 4-8 years old. Make a colorful magnetic butterfly to hang your drawings, photos or little words.

Cuentos y taller para niños de 4 a 8 años. Haz una colorida mariposa magnética para colgar tus dibujos, fotos o palabritas.

Geschichten und Workshop für 4- bis 8-Jährige. Gestalte einen magnetischen bunten Schmetterling, an dem du deine Zeichnungen, Fotos oder kleinen Zettel aufhängen kannst.

Mise à jour le 2023-01-18 par OT de St-Yrieix-la-Perche