Marché de potiers, 3 juin 2023, Saint-Vincent-sur-l'Isle.

Au programme des 2 journées : plein d’exposants, des animations (raku et tournage), buvette, sandwiches, crêpes….

2023-06-03 à ; fin : 2023-06-04 19:00:00. .

Saint-Vincent-sur-l’Isle 24420 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



On the program of the 2 days: full of exhibitors, animations (raku and turning), refreshment bar, sandwiches, pancakes…

En el programa de los dos días: muchos expositores, animaciones (raku y torneado), refrescos, bocadillos, tortitas…

Auf dem Programm stehen an beiden Tagen: viele Aussteller, Animationen (Raku und Drechseln), Imbissbude, Sandwiches, Crêpes…

