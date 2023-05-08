Exposition à la galerie Les Fontanelles Saint-Vincent-Rive-d'Olt Saint-Vincent-Rive-d'Olt
EUR Visite possible sur rendez-vous, en dehors des horaires habituels au 05 65 30 54 66.
Venez découvrir les peintures de Béatrice Chiapello, Katherine Garnier et Norbert Bersch, ainsi que les sculptures en céramique de Catherine Milliet.
Le vernissage aura lieu le samedi 22 Avril à 18h00 , en présence des artistes. Nous vous attendons nombreux pour partager un moment agréable.
