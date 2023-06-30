Marché gourmand « Fête de la Goûle » Place de la poste, 30 juin 2023, Saint-Vincent-la-Châtre.

Marché gourmand : Fête de la Goûle

Le vendredi 2, 9, 16, 23 et 30 juin de 19h à minuit à Saint-Vincent-La-Châtre

Organisé par l’Amicale Laïque et l’ACCA

Renseignements 06 62 39 52 20.

2023-06-30 à ; fin : 2023-06-30 00:00:00. EUR.

Place de la poste

Saint-Vincent-la-Châtre 79500 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Gourmet market: Taste Festival

Friday June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 7pm to midnight in Saint-Vincent-La-Châtre

Organized by the Amicale Laïque and the ACCA

Information 06 62 39 52 20

Mercado gastronómico: Fête de la Goûle

Viernes 2, 9, 16, 23 y 30 de junio de 19:00 a 24:00 horas en Saint-Vincent-La-Châtre

Organizado por la Amicale Laïque y el ACCA

Información 06 62 39 52 20

Gourmet-Markt: Fête de la Goûle (Fest des Geschmacks)

Am Freitag, den 2., 9., 16., 23. und 30. Juni von 19 Uhr bis Mitternacht in Saint-Vincent-La-Châtre

Organisiert von der Amicale Laïque und der ACCA

Auskunft 06 62 39 52 20

Mise à jour le 2023-03-01 par OT Pays Mellois