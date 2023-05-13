Cinéma en plein air – Pour l’honneur Arènes, 13 mai 2023, Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse.

Une belle soirée sous les étoiles en perspective, autour d’un film grand public à un tarif très accessible, la séance étant cofinancée par la Ville. En terre de rugby, le film devrait faire des émules ! Cinéma organisé par la ville en partenariat avec l’association Cinétyr..

2023-05-13 à ; fin : 2023-05-13 . .

Arènes

Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A beautiful evening under the stars in perspective, around a film for the general public at a very accessible price, the session being co-financed by the City. In the land of rugby, the film should be a hit! Cinema organized by the city in partnership with the association Cinétyr.

Una hermosa velada bajo las estrellas en perspectiva, en torno a una película para el gran público a un precio muy asequible, siendo la sesión cofinanciada por el Ayuntamiento. En el país del rugby, ¡hay que emular esta película! Cine organizado por la ciudad en colaboración con la asociación Cinétyr.

Ein schöner Abend unter dem Sternenhimmel ist in Aussicht, bei dem ein Film für ein breites Publikum zu einem sehr erschwinglichen Preis gezeigt wird, da die Vorführung von der Stadt mitfinanziert wird. Im Land des Rugby dürfte der Film viele Nachahmer finden! Das Kino wird von der Stadt in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Verein Cinétyr organisiert.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par OTI LAS