Animation nature découverte du littoral Parking du casino, 22 août 2023, Saint-Valery-en-Caux.

Explications sur la formation et l’érosion de la falaise et découverte de la flore et la faune du platier par une pêche à pied.

RDV à 10h au parking du casino. Animé par Cardere.

Prévoir des bottes.

Gratuit, sur réservation..

2023-08-22 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-22 . .

Parking du casino

Saint-Valery-en-Caux 76460 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Explanations on the formation and the erosion of the cliff and discovery of the flora and fauna of the plain by fishing on foot.

RDV at 10 am at the parking of the casino. Animated by Cardere.

Bring boots.

Free, on reservation.

Explicaciones sobre la formación y erosión de los acantilados y descubrimiento de la flora y fauna de la llanura pescando a pie.

RDV a las 10h en el aparcamiento del casino. Dirigido por Cardere.

Traer botas.

Gratuito, previa reserva.

Erklärungen zur Entstehung und Erosion der Klippen und Entdeckung der Flora und Fauna des Plateaus durch Angeln zu Fuß.

RDV um 10 Uhr am Parkplatz des Kasinos. Wird von Cardere moderiert.

Bitte bringen Sie Stiefel mit.

Kostenlos, nach vorheriger Anmeldung.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-29 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité