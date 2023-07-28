Concours hippique Saint-Vaast-La-Hougue Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue, 28 juillet 2023, Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue.

Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue,Manche

Les chevaux et cavaliers viendront assurer le spectacle lors du concours hippique national de Saint Vaast la Hougue, du 28 au 30 juillet.

Au programme, douze épreuves pour cavaliers professionnels et amateurs pendant trois jours.

Le meilleur cavalier du concours repartira avec son poids en produits régionaux !

Cette compétition équestre offre un cadre unique et accueille tout public passionné ou simplement curieux de voir un beau spectacle..

Vendredi 2023-07-28 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-30 . .

Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue 50550 Manche Normandie



Horses and riders will be putting on a show at the Saint Vaast la Hougue national horse show, from July 28 to 30.

On the program: twelve events for professional and amateur riders over three days.

The best rider of the competition will go home with his weight in regional products!

This equestrian competition offers a unique setting and is open to the public, whether enthusiasts or just curious to see a great show.

Del 28 al 30 de julio, caballos y jinetes se dan cita en el Concurso Hípico Nacional de Saint Vaast la Hougue.

El programa incluye doce pruebas para jinetes profesionales y aficionados a lo largo de tres días.

El mejor jinete del concurso se irá a casa con su peso en productos regionales

Este concurso ecuestre ofrece un marco único y está abierto a todos, tanto si es un jinete aficionado como si sólo siente curiosidad por ver un gran espectáculo.

Pferde und Reiter werden beim nationalen Reitturnier in Saint Vaast la Hougue vom 28. bis 30. Juli für Spektakel sorgen.

Auf dem Programm stehen drei Tage lang zwölf Prüfungen für Profi- und Amateurreiter.

Der beste Reiter des Turniers wird mit seinem Gewicht an regionalen Produkten nach Hause gehen!

Dieses Reitturnier bietet einen einzigartigen Rahmen und heißt alle Zuschauer willkommen, die sich für Reitsport begeistern oder einfach nur neugierig auf ein schönes Spektakel sind.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-21 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche