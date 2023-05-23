16ème édition du Salon du Polar – Du Sang sur la Page 15 Place de la République, 23 mai 2023, Saint-Symphorien.

Durant cinq jours, le salon reçoit plus de 2700 élèves. Cette année, ils rencontreront : Marjorie Béal, Pascal Brissy, Benou, Anne-Gaëlle Balpe, Laurent Audouin, Emmanuel Trédez, Amélie Sarn, Sandrine Beau et Danielle Thiéry.

Laurent Audouin sera en résidence d’un mois au Chalet Mauriac.

Les soirées du Salon du Polar… temps ouverts à tous et à toutes :

– MARDI 23 MAI 2023 à 18h30, médiathèque Jean Vautrin : rencontre tout public avec Laurent Audouin et Amélie Sarn.

– MERCREDI 24 MAI

De 14h à 17h, Place de l’église : différentes activités (Jeux traditionnels, escape, fabrication de robots, enquête itinérante…)

20h30, salle des fêtes : soirée cinéma » L’AFFAIRE SK1 »

– JEUDI 25 MAI à 18h30, salle des fêtes : soirée spéciale police scientifique

– VENDREDI 26 MAI à partir de 17h : soirée de clôture (dédicaces, performance Kendo, diverses animations, repas, concert, spectacle).

2023-05-23 à ; fin : 2023-05-23 20:30:00. EUR.

15 Place de la République Médiathèque Jean Vautrin

Saint-Symphorien 33113 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



For five days, the fair welcomes more than 2700 students. This year, they will meet : Marjorie Béal, Pascal Brissy, Benou, Anne-Gaëlle Balpe, Laurent Audouin, Emmanuel Trédez, Amélie Sarn, Sandrine Beau and Danielle Thiéry.

Laurent Audouin will be in residence for a month at Chalet Mauriac.

The evenings of the Salon du Polar… time open to all:

– TUESDAY MAY 23, 2023 at 6:30 pm, Jean Vautrin media library: meeting with Laurent Audouin and Amélie Sarn.

– WEDNESDAY MAY 24TH

From 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Place de l’église: various activities (traditional games, escape, robot making, itinerant investigation…)

8:30 pm, salle des fêtes : movie night » L?AFFAIRE SK1 »

– THURSDAY 25 MAY at 6:30 pm, village hall : special evening forensic science

– FRIDAY 26 MAY from 5 pm: closing party (autographs, Kendo performance, various activities, meal, concert, show)

Durante cinco días, la feria acoge a más de 2700 estudiantes. Este año, se reunirán con : Marjorie Béal, Pascal Brissy, Benou, Anne-Gaëlle Balpe, Laurent Audouin, Emmanuel Trédez, Amélie Sarn, Sandrine Beau y Danielle Thiéry.

Laurent Audouin residirá durante un mes en el Chalet Mauriac.

Las veladas del Salon du Polar… están abiertas a todos:

– MARTES 23 DE MAYO DE 2023 a las 18.30 h, mediateca Jean Vautrin: encuentro con Laurent Audouin y Amélie Sarn.

– MIÉRCOLES 24 DE MAYO

De 14.00 a 17.00 h, Place de l’église: actividades diversas (juegos tradicionales, escapismo, fabricación de robots, encuesta itinerante…)

20.30 h, sala del pueblo: noche de cine « L’AFFAIRE SK1

– JUEVES 25 DE MAYO a las 18.30 h, sala de fiestas: velada especial forense

– VIERNES 26 DE MAYO a partir de las 17.00 h: fiesta de clausura (autógrafos, actuación de Kendo, actividades diversas, comida, concierto, espectáculo)

Fünf Tage lang empfängt die Messe mehr als 2700 Schülerinnen und Schüler. In diesem Jahr treffen sie auf: Marjorie Béal, Pascal Brissy, Benou, Anne-Gaëlle Balpe, Laurent Audouin, Emmanuel Trédez, Amélie Sarn, Sandrine Beau und Danielle Thiéry.

Laurent Audouin wird einen Monat lang im Chalet Mauriac wohnen.

Die Abende des Salon du Polar… Zeit offen für alle:

– DIENSTAG, 23. MAI 2023, 18.30 Uhr, Mediathek Jean Vautrin: Treffen für alle Altersgruppen mit Laurent Audouin und Amélie Sarn.

– MITTWOCH, 24. MAI

14:00 bis 17:00 Uhr, Place de l’église: verschiedene Aktivitäten (traditionelle Spiele, Escape, Herstellung von Robotern, wandernde Umfrage…)

20:30 Uhr, Festsaal: Filmabend « DER FALL SK1 »

– DONNERSTAG, 25. MAI, 18.30 Uhr, Festsaal: Spezieller Abend für die Kriminalpolizei

– FREITAG, 26. MAI, ab 17 Uhr: Abschlussabend (Autogrammstunden, Kendo-Performance, verschiedene Animationen, Essen, Konzert, Show)

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par OT Sauternes Graves Landes Girondines