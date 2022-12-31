SAINT-SYLVESTRE AU CASTEL MARIE-LOUISE La Baule-Escoublac La Baule-Escoublac
2022-12-31 – 2022-12-31
Saint – Sylvestre au Castel Marie-Louise
Une coupe de Champagne pour vous souhaiter la bienvenue
Musique live jazz et pop au cours de votre dîner
Renseignements § Réservation au 02 40 11 48 38
fouquets-royallabaule@groupebarriere.com
+33 2 40 11 48 38 http://www.castel-marie-louise.com/
