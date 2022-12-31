SAINT-SYLVESTRE AU CASTEL MARIE-LOUISE La Baule-Escoublac, 31 décembre 2022, La Baule-Escoublac .

SAINT-SYLVESTRE AU CASTEL MARIE-LOUISE

1 avenue Andrieu Castel Marie-Louise La Baule-Escoublac Loire-Atlantique Castel Marie-Louise 1 avenue Andrieu 
2022-12-31 – 2022-12-31
Castel Marie-Louise 1 avenue Andrieu
La Baule-Escoublac
Loire-Atlantique

  Saint – Sylvestre au Castel Marie-Louise 
Une coupe de Champagne pour vous souhaiter la bienvenue
Musique live jazz et pop au cours de votre dîner 
Renseignements § Réservation au 02 40 11 48 38 
fouquets-royallabaule@groupebarriere.com 

+33 2 40 11 48 38 http://www.castel-marie-louise.com/

 

Castel Marie-Louise 1 avenue Andrieu La Baule-Escoublac
dernière mise à jour : 2022-12-15 par