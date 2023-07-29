« Vents incertains », exposition de Cécile Oriot, Marie Guillet, Evelyne Gouy et Philippe Lefebvre Château de Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte, 29 juillet 2023, Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte.

Les quatre artistes évoqueront le souffle constant et changeant qui emporte nos vies, notre terre et ceux qui l’habitent. Chacun sa technique (photo, gravure, monotype, dessin, peinture), chacun sa sensibilité, mais tous les quatre se retrouvent dans cette connivence au travers de portraits, de paysages, de scènes vivantes…

L’exposition se tiendra du 29 juillet au 11 août, dans le château de Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte, dans le logis Robessart et dans la chapelle (ancien local de l’office de tourisme). Entrée gratuite, tous les jours de 11h à 19h..

Vendredi 2023-07-29 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-11 19:00:00. .

Château de Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte

Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte 50390 Manche Normandie



The four artists will evoke the constant and changing breath that carries our lives, our land and those who inhabit it. Each one has his own technique (photography, engraving, monotype, drawing, painting), each one has his own sensitivity, but all four of them find themselves in this connivance through portraits, landscapes, living scenes?

The exhibition will be held from July 29 to August 11, in the castle of Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte, in the Robessart dwelling and in the chapel (former premises of the tourist office). Free admission, every day from 11am to 7pm.

Los cuatro artistas evocarán el aliento constante y cambiante que arrastra nuestra vida, nuestra tierra y quienes la habitan. Cada uno tiene su técnica (fotografía, grabado, monotipo, dibujo, pintura), cada uno tiene su sensibilidad, pero los cuatro se encuentran en esta connivencia a través de retratos, paisajes, escenas vivas..

La exposición tendrá lugar del 29 de julio al 11 de agosto, en el castillo de Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte, en la casa Robessart y en la capilla (antiguos locales de la oficina de turismo). Entrada gratuita, todos los días de 11.00 a 19.00 h.

Die vier Künstler beschwören den ständigen und sich verändernden Atem, der unser Leben, unsere Erde und die Menschen, die sie bewohnen, mit sich bringt. Jeder hat seine eigene Technik (Foto, Gravur, Monotypie, Zeichnung, Malerei), jeder seine eigene Sensibilität, aber alle vier finden sich in diesem Einverständnis wieder, in Porträts, Landschaften, lebendigen Szenen?

Die Ausstellung findet vom 29. Juli bis zum 11. August im Schloss von Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte, im Logis Robessart und in der Kapelle (ehemalige Räumlichkeiten des Fremdenverkehrsamts) statt. Eintritt frei, täglich von 11:00 bis 19:00 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche