Exposition : « Entre ciels et terres » Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte, 16 juillet 2023, Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte.

Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte,Manche

Catherine et Alessandra ont vécu sous différents ciels et terres : Afrique, France, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexique, Italie… Leurs œuvres les reflètent et dialoguent entre eux à travers elles.

Les terres crues et cuites d’Alessandra sont inspirées de l’univers mésoaméricain et des paysages du Cotentin : Tableaux et œuvres suspendues d’argile et fibres, Terra Sigillata et céramique réalisées selon la tradition ancestrale Lenca, Honduras, proche au Raku Nu.

Les p’tits papiers de Catherine, peints au fil du temps, vieillis, déchirés, collés et recollés, tressés, mêlent souvenirs, rêves et émotions, flottent, et jouent avec l’air et le temps qui passe…

Rendez-vous au Logis Robessart, Château de St-Sauveur-le-Vicomte.

Vendredi 2023-07-16 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-28 19:00:00. .

Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte 50390 Manche Normandie



Catherine and Alessandra have lived in different skies and lands: Africa, France, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, Italy… Their works reflect and dialogue with each other through them.

Alessandra?s raw and fired earthworks are inspired by the Mesoamerican universe and the landscapes of the Cotentin region: Paintings and hanging works of clay and fiber, Terra Sigillata and ceramics made in the ancestral tradition of Lenca, Honduras, close to Raku Nu.

Catherine?s little papers, painted over time, aged, torn, glued and reglued, braided, mingle memories, dreams and emotions, floating and playing with the air and the passing of time?

Meet at Logis Robessart, Château de St-Sauveur-le-Vicomte

Catherine y Alessandra han vivido en tierras y cielos diferentes: África, Francia, Honduras, Nicaragua, México, Italia… Sus obras las reflejan y dialogan entre sí a través de ellas.

Las obras de tierra cruda y cocida de Alessandra se inspiran en el mundo mesoamericano y en los paisajes de la región de Cotentin: pinturas y obras suspendidas de arcilla y fibra, Terra Sigillata y cerámicas realizadas en la tradición ancestral de Lenca, Honduras, cercana al Raku Nu.

Los pequeños trozos de papel de Catherine, pintados a lo largo del tiempo, envejecidos, rasgados, pegados y remallados, trenzados, combinan recuerdos, sueños y emociones, flotando y jugando con el aire y el paso del tiempo?

Encuentro en Logis Robessart, Château de St-Sauveur-le-Vicomte

Catherine und Alessandra haben unter verschiedenen Himmeln und auf verschiedenen Erden gelebt: Afrika, Frankreich, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexiko, Italien… Ihre Werke spiegeln sie wider und treten durch sie in einen Dialog miteinander.

Alessandras rohe und gebrannte Erden sind von der mesoamerikanischen Welt und den Landschaften des Cotentin inspiriert: Bilder und hängende Werke aus Ton und Fasern, Terra Sigillata und Keramik, die nach der uralten Tradition der Lenca, Honduras, hergestellt werden, die dem Raku Nu nahesteht.

Catherines kleine Papiere, die im Laufe der Zeit gemalt, gealtert, zerrissen, geklebt und wieder zusammengefügt, geflochten wurden, vermischen Erinnerungen, Träume und Emotionen, schweben und spielen mit der Luft und der Zeit, die vergeht?

Treffpunkt: Logis Robessart, Schloss St-Sauveur-le-Vicomte

Mise à jour le 2023-06-25 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche