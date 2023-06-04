BALADE VIN VIGNES ET TERROIRS, 4 juin 2023, Saint-Saturnin-de-Lucian.

Saint-Saturnin-de-Lucian,Hérault

Sur la thématique du patrimoine, découvrez l’histoire du terroir de St-Saturnin au fil d’une déambulation à travers vignes, puis prenez de la hauteur en montant à Arboras.

Au programme : vue imprenable sur le vignoble et dégustation au château..

2023-06-04 à ; fin : 2023-06-04 . EUR.

Saint-Saturnin-de-Lucian 34725 Hérault Occitanie



Discover the history of the St-Saturnin terroir as you stroll through the vineyards, then take a step up to Arboras.

The program includes a breathtaking view of the vineyards and a wine tasting at the château.

En torno al tema del patrimonio, descubra la historia del terruño de St-Saturnin paseando por los viñedos y suba hasta Arboras.

El programa incluye una impresionante vista de los viñedos y una degustación de vinos en el castillo.

Entdecken Sie die Geschichte des Terroirs von St-Saturnin bei einem Spaziergang durch die Weinberge und steigen Sie dann nach Arboras auf.

Auf dem Programm stehen eine atemberaubende Aussicht auf die Weinberge und eine Weinprobe im Schloss.

