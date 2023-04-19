Danse-Musique : Trois pas deux sons Le SiRoCo, 19 avril 2023, Saint-Romain-de-Colbosc.

De la Compagnie Impact

« Dans un monde où tout est possible, celui d’ici et maintenant, de l’imaginaire et de l’enfance, deux personnages lunaires s’éveillent. Chacun a son langage, chacun a sa curiosité, mais tous deux partagent un même chemin : celui qui mènera à notre rencontre à tous ! Et c’est là la plus belle aventure que nous ayons à partager, petits comme grands, voyageurs de la vie et d’un instant commun… »

Une scénographie onirique, danse, musique, langage émotionnel, communication non-verbale et mouvements authentiques se déploient comme autant de portes d’accès au sensible et à l’imaginaire individuel puis collectif des tout jeunes spectateurs ( sans oublier les adultes !).

Durée : 30 min – Tout public.

Spectacle à 10h pour les 0-2 ans et à 15h pour les 3-5 ans.

Tarif : 5 €

Réservation obligatoire.

2023-04-19 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-19 . .

Le SiRoCo Rue Henri Odièvre

Saint-Romain-de-Colbosc 76430 Seine-Maritime Normandie



From the Impact Company

« In a world where everything is possible, the world of here and now, of the imagination and of childhood, two lunar characters awaken. Each one has his own language, each one has his own curiosity, but they both share the same path: the one that will lead to the meeting of us all! And this is the most beautiful adventure that we have to share, young and old, travelers of life and of a common moment… »

A dreamlike scenography, dance, music, emotional language, non-verbal communication and authentic movements are deployed as many doors of access to the sensitive and the individual and collective imagination of the young spectators (without forgetting the adults!).

Duration: 30 min – All audiences.

Show at 10 am for 0-2 years old and at 3 pm for 3-5 years old.

Price : 5 €

Reservation required

De la empresa Impact

« En un mundo donde todo es posible, el mundo del aquí y ahora, de la imaginación y de la infancia, dos personajes lunares se vigilan mutuamente. Cada uno tiene su propio lenguaje, cada uno tiene su propia curiosidad, pero ambos comparten el mismo camino: ¡el que nos llevará al encuentro de todos! Y esta es la más bella aventura que tenemos que compartir, jóvenes y mayores, viajeros de la vida y de un momento común..

Una escenografía onírica, la danza, la música, el lenguaje emocional, la comunicación no verbal y los movimientos auténticos sirven de puerta de entrada a los sentidos y al imaginario individual y colectivo de los espectadores más jóvenes (¡sin olvidar a los adultos!).

Duración: 30 min – Todos los públicos.

Espectáculo a las 10 horas para los niños de 0 a 2 años y a las 15 horas para los de 3 a 5 años.

Precio: 5€

Es necesario reservar

Von der Compagnie Impact

« In einer Welt, in der alles möglich ist, der Welt des Hier und Jetzt, der Phantasie und der Kindheit, erwachen zwei mondsüchtige Figuren. Jeder hat seine eigene Sprache, jeder hat seine eigene Neugier, aber beide teilen einen gemeinsamen Weg: den Weg, der dazu führt, dass wir alle einander begegnen! Und das ist das schönste Abenteuer, das wir zu teilen haben, ob groß oder klein, Reisende des Lebens und eines gemeinsamen Augenblicks… »

Ein traumhaftes Bühnenbild, Tanz, Musik, emotionale Sprache, nonverbale Kommunikation und authentische Bewegungen entfalten sich als Zugangstüren zum Gefühl und zur individuellen und dann kollektiven Vorstellungskraft der ganz jungen Zuschauer (ohne die Erwachsenen zu vergessen!).

Dauer: 30 min – Für alle Altersgruppen.

Aufführung um 10 Uhr für Kinder von 0-2 Jahren und um 15 Uhr für Kinder von 3-5 Jahren.

Preis: 5 €

Reservierung erforderlich

Mise à jour le 2023-01-01 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité