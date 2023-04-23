Rando découverte Nature et Biodiversité – Association « Les amis de St-Rémy », 23 avril 2023, Saint-Rémy.

L’association « Les Amis de Saint Rémy » et ACCA organisent une rando découverte avec deux circuits de 6 et 10km avec ravitaillement, dégustations de produits, animations. La rando sera suivie d’une repas à partir de 12h.

Après le repas, vous pouvez apporter vos jeux (pétanque, belote, jeux de société…) pour partager des moments conviviaux.

Détail du programme ci-dessus

Sur inscription avant le 20 Avril 2023..

2023-04-23 à ; fin : 2023-04-23 . EUR.

Saint-Rémy 79410 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The association » Les Amis de Saint Rémy » and ACCA organize a discovery hike with two circuits of 6 and 10km with refreshments, tasting of products, animations. The hike will be followed by a meal from 12:00.

After the meal, you can bring your games (petanque, belote, board games…) to share convivial moments.

Detail of the program above

On registration before April 20th, 2023.

La asociación « Les Amis de Saint Rémy » y ACCA organizan un paseo de descubrimiento con dos circuitos de 6 y 10 km con refrescos, degustación de productos y animaciones. El paseo irá seguido de una comida a partir de las 12h.

Después de la comida, podrá traer sus propios juegos (petanca, belote, juegos de mesa…) para compartir momentos de convivencia.

Detalles del programa

Previa inscripción antes del 20 de abril de 2023.

Der Verein « Les Amis de Saint Rémy » und ACCA organisieren eine Entdeckungswanderung mit zwei Strecken von 6 und 10 km mit Verpflegung, Produktverkostungen und Animationen. Im Anschluss an die Wanderung findet ab 12 Uhr ein Essen statt.

Nach dem Essen können Sie Ihre Spiele (Pétanque, Belote, Gesellschaftsspiele…) mitbringen, um gesellige Momente zu teilen.

Einzelheiten zum Programm oben

Auf Anmeldung vor dem 20. April 2023.

