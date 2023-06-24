Exposition : Birdland II
Birdland II
Ecouter et voir les oiseaux
Victoria Arney transcrit sur le bois ou le cuivre le chant des oiseaux. À l’espace arts graphiques du musée des Alpilles..
2023-06-24 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-09-30 13:00:00. .
Saint-Rémy-de-Provence 13210 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur
Exhibition
Birdland II
Listening to and seeing birds
Victoria Arney transcribes on wood or copper the song of birds. In the graphic arts space of the Alpilles museum.
Exposición
Birdland II
Escuchar y ver pájaros
Victoria Arney transcribe sobre madera o cobre el canto de los pájaros. En el espacio de artes gráficas del Musée des Alpilles.
Ausstellung
Birdland II
Vögel hören und sehen
Victoria Arney transkribiert den Gesang der Vögel auf Holz oder Kupfer. Im Espace Arts Graphiques des Musée des Alpilles.
Mise à jour le 2023-05-10 par Parc Naturel Régional des Alpilles