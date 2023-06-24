Exposition : Birdland II, 24 juin 2023, Saint-Rémy-de-Provence.

Exposition

Birdland II

Ecouter et voir les oiseaux

Victoria Arney transcrit sur le bois ou le cuivre le chant des oiseaux. À l’espace arts graphiques du musée des Alpilles..

2023-06-24 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-09-30 13:00:00. .

Saint-Rémy-de-Provence 13210 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Exhibition

Birdland II

Listening to and seeing birds

Victoria Arney transcribes on wood or copper the song of birds. In the graphic arts space of the Alpilles museum.

Exposición

Birdland II

Escuchar y ver pájaros

Victoria Arney transcribe sobre madera o cobre el canto de los pájaros. En el espacio de artes gráficas del Musée des Alpilles.

Ausstellung

Birdland II

Vögel hören und sehen

Victoria Arney transkribiert den Gesang der Vögel auf Holz oder Kupfer. Im Espace Arts Graphiques des Musée des Alpilles.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-10 par Parc Naturel Régional des Alpilles