Festival Eté Turbo, 18 août 2023, Saint-Quentin-sur-Indrois.

Une semaine d’ateliers/résidence de création audiovisuelle où différentes personnes viennent porter un projet personnel ou aider à la réalisation d’un ou plusieurs projets portés par d’autres participant-es. Des moments festifs ouverts au public viennent démarrer et clôturer l’atelier/résidence..

2023-08-18 à ; fin : 2023-08-19 00:00:00. .

Saint-Quentin-sur-Indrois 37310 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



A week of audiovisual creation workshops/residencies where different people come to carry out a personal project or to help in the realization of one or several projects carried out by other participants. Festive moments open to the public start and end the workshop/residency.

Semana de talleres/residencias de creación audiovisual a la que acuden diferentes personas para realizar un proyecto personal o ayudar en la realización de uno o varios proyectos llevados a cabo por otros participantes. Momentos festivos abiertos al público inician y finalizan el taller/residencia.

Ein einwöchiger Workshop/Residenz für audiovisuelles Schaffen, in dem verschiedene Personen ein eigenes Projekt durchführen oder bei der Umsetzung eines oder mehrerer Projekte anderer Teilnehmer/innen mithelfen. Zu Beginn und zum Abschluss des Workshops/der Residenz finden öffentliche Feiern statt.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire