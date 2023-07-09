CONCERT « JEUX DE DAMES » PAR L’ENSEMBLE AMARILLIS À LA CHAPELLE DU CHÂTEAU DE MORTIERCROLLES Saint-Quentin-les-Anges, 9 juillet 2023, Saint-Quentin-les-Anges.

Saint-Quentin-les-Anges,Mayenne

L’ensemble Amarillis se produit chaque année en France et à l’étranger dans des lieux emblématiques, venez assister à leur concert dans la chapelle du château de Mortiercrolles !.

2023-07-09 fin : 2023-07-09 . EUR.

Saint-Quentin-les-Anges 53400 Mayenne Pays de la Loire



The Amarillis ensemble performs every year in France and abroad in emblematic venues. Come and attend their concert in the chapel of the Château de Mortiercrolles!

El conjunto Amarillis actúa cada año en Francia y en el extranjero, en algunos de los lugares más emblemáticos del mundo. ¡Venga a verlos en concierto en la capilla del castillo de Mortiercrolles!

Das Ensemble Amarillis tritt jedes Jahr in Frankreich und im Ausland an symbolträchtigen Orten auf. Kommen Sie zu ihrem Konzert in der Kapelle des Schlosses von Mortiercrolles!

