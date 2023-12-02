Concours de Belote au profit du Téléthon à Saint-Antoine-Cumond Saint Privat en Périgord, 2 décembre 2023, Saint Privat en Périgord.

Saint Privat en Périgord,Dordogne

Samedi 02 décembre, concours de belote organisé par le comité des fêtes au profit du Téléthon.

Renseignements : 06 76 96 97 80.

2023-12-02

Saint Privat en Périgord 24410 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Saturday December 02, belote competition organized by the Comité des fêtes in aid of the Telethon.

Information: 06 76 96 97 80

Sábado 2 de diciembre, concurso de belote organizado por el Comité des fêtes en beneficio del Telethon.

Información: 06 76 96 97 80

Samstag, 02. Dezember, Belote-Wettbewerb, organisiert vom Festkomitee zugunsten des Telethon.

Informationen: 06 76 96 97 80

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par Val de Dronne