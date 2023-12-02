Concours de Belote au profit du Téléthon à Saint-Antoine-Cumond Saint Privat en Périgord
Concours de Belote au profit du Téléthon à Saint-Antoine-Cumond Saint Privat en Périgord, 2 décembre 2023, Saint Privat en Périgord.
Saint Privat en Périgord,Dordogne
Samedi 02 décembre, concours de belote organisé par le comité des fêtes au profit du Téléthon.
Renseignements : 06 76 96 97 80.
Saint Privat en Périgord 24410 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Saturday December 02, belote competition organized by the Comité des fêtes in aid of the Telethon.
Information: 06 76 96 97 80
Sábado 2 de diciembre, concurso de belote organizado por el Comité des fêtes en beneficio del Telethon.
Información: 06 76 96 97 80
Samstag, 02. Dezember, Belote-Wettbewerb, organisiert vom Festkomitee zugunsten des Telethon.
Informationen: 06 76 96 97 80
