Randonnée nocturne à Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe
Randonnée nocturne à Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe, 16 septembre 2023, Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe.
Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe,Haute-Vienne
L’association de Gymnastique Volontaire de Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe organise Samedi 16 Septembre, une rando nocturne de 6 km.
Départ à 18h30, Place de la Mairie.
Pensez à bien vous chausser, vous hydrater et à vous équiper d’éclairage.
Restauration à l’arrivée.
Pré-incription conseillée.
Participation : 6€ pour les adultes / gratuit pour les enfants.
Contacts : 06.82.82.72.30 / 06.29.05.35.38.
2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-16 . EUR.
Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe 87700 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe Voluntary Gymnastics Association is organizing a 6 km night hike on Saturday September 16.
Start at 6.30pm, Place de la Mairie.
Don’t forget your shoes, hydration and lighting.
Catering on arrival.
Pre-registration recommended.
Participation: 6? for adults / free for children.
Contacts: 06.82.82.72.30 / 06.29.05.35.38
La Asociación de Gimnasia Voluntaria de Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe organiza el sábado 16 de septiembre una marcha nocturna de 6 km.
Salida a las 18.30 h de la Place de la Mairie.
No olvide llevar calzado, hidratarse y llevar iluminación.
Refresco a la llegada.
Se recomienda inscripción previa.
Participación: 6? para los adultos / gratuito para los niños.
Contactos: 06.82.82.72.30 / 06.29.05.35.38
Der Verein für freiwillige Gymnastik in Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe organisiert am Samstag, den 16. September, eine 6 km lange Nachtwanderung.
Start ist um 18:30 Uhr auf dem Place de la Mairie.
Denken Sie an festes Schuhwerk, ausreichend Flüssigkeit und Beleuchtung.
Verpflegung bei der Ankunft.
Eine Voranmeldung wird empfohlen.
Teilnahmegebühr: 6 ? für Erwachsene / kostenlos für Kinder.
Kontakt: 06.82.82.72.30 / 06.29.05.35.38
Mise à jour le 2023-08-28 par OT Val de Vienne