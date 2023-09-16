Randonnée nocturne à Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe, 16 septembre 2023, Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe.

Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe,Haute-Vienne

L’association de Gymnastique Volontaire de Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe organise Samedi 16 Septembre, une rando nocturne de 6 km.

Départ à 18h30, Place de la Mairie.

Pensez à bien vous chausser, vous hydrater et à vous équiper d’éclairage.

Restauration à l’arrivée.

Pré-incription conseillée.

Participation : 6€ pour les adultes / gratuit pour les enfants.

Contacts : 06.82.82.72.30 / 06.29.05.35.38.

2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-16 . EUR.

Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe 87700 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe Voluntary Gymnastics Association is organizing a 6 km night hike on Saturday September 16.

Start at 6.30pm, Place de la Mairie.

Don’t forget your shoes, hydration and lighting.

Catering on arrival.

Pre-registration recommended.

Participation: 6? for adults / free for children.

Contacts: 06.82.82.72.30 / 06.29.05.35.38

La Asociación de Gimnasia Voluntaria de Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe organiza el sábado 16 de septiembre una marcha nocturna de 6 km.

Salida a las 18.30 h de la Place de la Mairie.

No olvide llevar calzado, hidratarse y llevar iluminación.

Refresco a la llegada.

Se recomienda inscripción previa.

Participación: 6? para los adultos / gratuito para los niños.

Contactos: 06.82.82.72.30 / 06.29.05.35.38

Der Verein für freiwillige Gymnastik in Saint-Priest-sous-Aixe organisiert am Samstag, den 16. September, eine 6 km lange Nachtwanderung.

Start ist um 18:30 Uhr auf dem Place de la Mairie.

Denken Sie an festes Schuhwerk, ausreichend Flüssigkeit und Beleuchtung.

Verpflegung bei der Ankunft.

Eine Voranmeldung wird empfohlen.

Teilnahmegebühr: 6 ? für Erwachsene / kostenlos für Kinder.

Kontakt: 06.82.82.72.30 / 06.29.05.35.38

Mise à jour le 2023-08-28 par OT Val de Vienne