Randos Téléthon Saint-Priest-la-Feuille, 10 décembre 2023, Saint-Priest-la-Feuille.

Saint-Priest-la-Feuille,Creuse

A l’occasion du Téléthon, l’association Gym Baracats, en collaboration avec Motoverte Marchoise et le Vélo-Club La Souterraine, organise 3 randos ouverte au public :

– rando moto enduro : 80 km – départ à 8h30

– rando VTT : 40 km – départ à 9h00

– marche : 9 km – départ à 9h00

Petit-déjeuner offert.

Vos dons iront au profit du Téléthon..

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 12:00:00. .

Saint-Priest-la-Feuille 23300 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



To mark the Telethon, the Gym Baracats association, in collaboration with Motoverte Marchoise and Vélo-Club La Souterraine, is organizing 3 randos open to the public:

– rando moto enduro: 80 km – departure at 8:30 a.m

– rando VTT: 40 km – departure at 9:00 a.m

– walk: 9 km – departure at 9:00 am

Free breakfast.

Your donations will go to the Telethon.

Con motivo del Teletón, Gym Baracats, en asociación con Motoverte Marchoise y Vélo-Club La Souterraine, organiza 3 paseos abiertos al público:

– moto enduro: 80 km – salida a las 8h30

– paseo en BTT: 40 km – salida a las 9.00 h

– marcha: 9 km – salida a las 9.00 h

Desayuno gratuito.

Sus donativos se destinarán al Téléthon.

Anlässlich des Telethon organisiert der Verein Gym Baracats in Zusammenarbeit mit Motoverte Marchoise und dem Vélo-Club La Souterraine 3 Wanderungen, die für die Öffentlichkeit zugänglich sind:

– rando moto enduro: 80 km – Start um 8.30 Uhr

– mountainbike-Rundfahrt: 40 km – Start um 9.00 Uhr

– wanderung: 9 km – Start um 9.00 Uhr

Es wird ein Frühstück angeboten.

Ihre Spenden kommen dem Telethon zugute.

