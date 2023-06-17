Festival SaintpourSi SaintpourSol Le bourg
Festival SaintpourSi SaintpourSol Le bourg, 17 juin 2023, Saint-Pourçain-sur-Besbre.
SaintpourSi SaintpourSol fête sa 3ème édition!
Nombreux groupes et animations sur l’après-midi.
2023-06-17 à 14:00:00
Le bourg
Saint-Pourçain-sur-Besbre 03290 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
SaintpourSi SaintpourSol celebrates its 3rd edition!
Many groups and animations during the afternoon
SaintpourSi ¡SaintpourSol celebra su 3ª edición!
Numerosos grupos y animaciones durante la tarde
SaintpourSi SaintpourSol feiert seine dritte Ausgabe!
Zahlreiche Bands und Animationen am Nachmittag
