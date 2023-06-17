Festival SaintpourSi SaintpourSol Le bourg, 17 juin 2023, Saint-Pourçain-sur-Besbre.

SaintpourSi SaintpourSol fête sa 3ème édition!

Nombreux groupes et animations sur l’après-midi.

2023-06-17 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-17 . .

Le bourg

Saint-Pourçain-sur-Besbre 03290 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



SaintpourSi SaintpourSol celebrates its 3rd edition!

Many groups and animations during the afternoon

SaintpourSi ¡SaintpourSol celebra su 3ª edición!

Numerosos grupos y animaciones durante la tarde

SaintpourSi SaintpourSol feiert seine dritte Ausgabe!

Zahlreiche Bands und Animationen am Nachmittag

Mise à jour le 2023-05-10 par Office de tourisme Entr’Allier Besbre et Loire