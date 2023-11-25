REMP’ARTS – TALENTS Saint-Pons-de-Mauchiens, 25 novembre 2023, Saint-Pons-de-Mauchiens.

Saint-Pons-de-Mauchiens,Hérault

L’association Remp’Arts expose les artistes de Saint-Pons-de-Mauchiens les samedi et dimanche 25 & 26 novembre 2023.

2023-11-25 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-26 19:00:00. .

Saint-Pons-de-Mauchiens 34230 Hérault Occitanie



Exhibitions of creators, artists (painting, drawing, sculpture, photo…) in the homes of inhabitants of the old village. Here a court, a terrace, there a garden or a garage… You will be able to discover the works of artists from our region.

