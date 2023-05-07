BALADE PLEINE DE SURPRISES Rdv au Bistrot associatif Catégories d’évènement: Mayenne

Saint-Pierre-sur-Erve

BALADE PLEINE DE SURPRISES Rdv au Bistrot associatif, 7 mai 2023, Saint-Pierre-sur-Erve. Dans le cadre du programme » Parcours ton bocage ».

2023-05-07 à ; fin : 2023-05-07 . .

Rdv au Bistrot associatif

Saint-Pierre-sur-Erve 53270 Mayenne Pays de la Loire



As part of the « Parcours ton bocage » program En el marco del programa « Parcours ton bocage Im Rahmen des Programms « Parcours ton bocage » Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Mayenne, Saint-Pierre-sur-Erve Autres Lieu Rdv au Bistrot associatif Adresse Rdv au Bistrot associatif Ville Saint-Pierre-sur-Erve Departement Mayenne Lieu Ville Rdv au Bistrot associatif Saint-Pierre-sur-Erve

Saint-Pierre-sur-Erve Rdv au Bistrot associatif Saint-Pierre-sur-Erve Mayenne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-pierre-sur-erve/

BALADE PLEINE DE SURPRISES Rdv au Bistrot associatif 2023-05-07 was last modified: by BALADE PLEINE DE SURPRISES Rdv au Bistrot associatif Rdv au Bistrot associatif 7 mai 2023 Rdv au Bistrot associatif Saint-Pierre-sur-Erve

Saint-Pierre-sur-Erve Mayenne