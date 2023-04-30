Châteaux en fête – Château de Bruzac Château de Bruzac, 30 avril 2023, Saint-Pierre-de-Côle.

CONCERT DE HARPE CELTIQUE

Concert de harpe celtique par Katia Van Loo.

10€

Gratuit pour les moins de 10 ans.

Règlement sur place le jour du concert.

Réservation recommandée (car places limitées) par téléphone ou e-mail.

Château de Bruzac Lieu-dit Bruzac

Saint-Pierre-de-Côle 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



CELTIC HARP CONCERT

Celtic harp concert by Katia Van Loo.

10?

Free for children under 10 years old.

Payment on site the day of the concert.

Reservations are recommended (as places are limited) by phone or e-mail

CONCIERTO DE ARPA CELTA

Concierto de arpa celta a cargo de Katia Van Loo.

10?

Gratuito para menores de 10 años.

Pago el día del concierto.

Se recomienda reservar (ya que las plazas son limitadas) por teléfono o correo electrónico

KONZERT DER KELTISCHEN HARFE

Keltisches Harfenkonzert von Katia Van Loo.

10?

Kostenlos für Kinder unter 10 Jahren.

Zahlung vor Ort am Tag des Konzerts.

Reservierung per Telefon oder E-Mail empfohlen (da die Plätze begrenzt sind)

Mise à jour le 2023-04-06 par Groupe CDT 24