Concert « Folk Roads » Foyer Polyvalent, 7 octobre 2023, Saint-Philippe-du-Seignal.

Amoureux de la musique Folk et Pop-Rock anglo-saxonne des années 70 et plus…,

Dalila Azzouz Laborde, Christian Laborde et Manu Seguin se sont associés pour former le trio : »Folk Roads ».

Deux guitaristes hors pair et une voix bouleversante, tripale, une « frenchie-blues » !

Du talent, de la complicité, et surtout l’envie de partager tout cela.

Ensemble, ils réarrangent à la manière Folk “Unplugged“,

des standards d’anthologie de chanteurs et groupes mythiques de cette époque là,

Scott McEnzie, Cat Stevens, Janis Joplin, Kansas, Creedence Clearwater Revival,

The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Supertramp, Queen, Pink Floyd, Police, Toto…

Une soirée « Revival », du plaisir à l’état pur !.

Foyer Polyvalent rue du Lavoir

Saint-Philippe-du-Seignal 33220 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Lovers of Folk and Pop-Rock Anglo-Saxon music of the 70s and more …,

Dalila Azzouz Laborde, Christian Laborde and Manu Seguin have joined forces to form the trio: « Folk Roads ».

Two outstanding guitarists and an overwhelming voice, tripal, a « Frenchie-blues »!

Talent, complicity, and above all the desire to share all this.

Together, they rearrange in the Folk ?Unplugged?

standards of anthology of singers and mythical groups of this time there,

Scott McEnzie, Cat Stevens, Janis Joplin, Kansas, Creedence Clearwater Revival,

The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Supertramp, Queen, Pink Floyd, Police, Toto…

A « Revival » evening, pure pleasure !

Amantes de la música Folk y Pop-Rock de los años 70 y más…,

Dalila Azzouz Laborde, Christian Laborde y Manu Seguin han unido sus fuerzas para formar el trío: « Folk Roads ».

Dos guitarristas excepcionales y una voz arrolladora, ¡un « Frenchie-blues »!

Talento, complicidad y, sobre todo, ganas de compartir todo esto.

Juntos, reordenan en el Folk ?Unplugged?

estándares de antología de cantantes y grupos míticos de la época,

Scott McEnzie, Cat Stevens, Janis Joplin, Kansas, Creedence Clearwater Revival,

The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Supertramp, Queen, Pink Floyd, Police, Toto…

Una velada « Revival », ¡puro placer!

Liebhaber der angelsächsischen Folk- und Pop-Rock-Musik der 70er Jahre und mehr?

Dalila Azzouz Laborde, Christian Laborde und Manu Seguin haben sich zusammengetan, um das Trio: « Folk Roads » zu bilden.

Zwei außergewöhnliche Gitarristen und eine überwältigende, dreifache Stimme, ein « Frenchie-Blues »!

Talent, Komplizenschaft und vor allem die Lust, all das zu teilen.

Gemeinsam arrangieren sie ihre Songs im Unplugged-Folk-Stil neu,

anthologie-Standards von legendären Sängern und Gruppen aus dieser Zeit,

Scott McEnzie, Cat Stevens, Janis Joplin, Kansas, Creedence Clearwater Revival,

The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Supertramp, Queen, Pink Floyd, Police, Toto…

Ein « Revival »-Abend, pures Vergnügen!

