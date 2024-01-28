Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

CONCERT DE MUSIQUE CLASSIQUE Caviste Boire du Bon Saint-Pavace

Catégories d’Évènement:

CONCERT DE MUSIQUE CLASSIQUE Caviste Boire du Bon Saint-Pavace, dimanche 28 janvier 2024.

CONCERT DE MUSIQUE CLASSIQUE Caviste Boire du Bon Saint-Pavace Sarthe
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-01-28 17:00:00
fin : 2024-01-28 19:00:00

Concert classique avec Caroline Goupil Mahé.
Récital de piano de Caroline Goupil Mahé, Professeur au Conservatoire du Mans.
Programme :
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART Sonate KV 457
Frédéric CHOPIN Nocturne opus posthume 72 n°1
Johannes BRAHMS 2 Rhapsodies opus 79
Claude DEBUSSY Estampes Pagodes- La soirée dans Grenade- Jardins sous la pluie

Participation au chapeau.

.
Caviste Boire du Bon 2 Rue du Monnet
Saint-Pavace 72190 Sarthe Pays de la Loire boiredubon@gmail.com

L’événement CONCERT DE MUSIQUE CLASSIQUE Saint-Pavace a été mis à jour le 2024-01-17 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire

Détails

Date :
28 janvier 2024
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Code postal
72190
Lieu
Caviste Boire du Bon
Adresse
2 Rue du Monnet
Ville
Saint-Pavace
Departement
Sarthe
Lieu Ville
2 Rue du Monnet Saint-Pavace
Latitude
48.03822
Longitude
0.1879
latitude longitude
48.03822;0.1879

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda : Saint-Pavace

unidivers

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 700 000 et 1,6 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 2 et 3 millions.

Si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099