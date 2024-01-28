CONCERT DE MUSIQUE CLASSIQUE Caviste Boire du Bon Saint-Pavace
CONCERT DE MUSIQUE CLASSIQUE Caviste Boire du Bon Saint-Pavace, dimanche 28 janvier 2024.
CONCERT DE MUSIQUE CLASSIQUE Caviste Boire du Bon Saint-Pavace Sarthe
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-01-28 17:00:00
fin : 2024-01-28 19:00:00
Concert classique avec Caroline Goupil Mahé.
Récital de piano de Caroline Goupil Mahé, Professeur au Conservatoire du Mans.
Programme :
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART Sonate KV 457
Frédéric CHOPIN Nocturne opus posthume 72 n°1
Johannes BRAHMS 2 Rhapsodies opus 79
Claude DEBUSSY Estampes Pagodes- La soirée dans Grenade- Jardins sous la pluie
Participation au chapeau.
.
Caviste Boire du Bon 2 Rue du Monnet
Saint-Pavace 72190 Sarthe Pays de la Loire boiredubon@gmail.com
L’événement CONCERT DE MUSIQUE CLASSIQUE Saint-Pavace a été mis à jour le 2024-01-17 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda : Saint-Pavace