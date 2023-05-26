Le grand maul : Rugby, littérature et autres rebonds Espace Félix Arnaudin, 26 mai 2023, Saint-Paul-lès-Dax.

18 : 00 – Inauguration Espace le Grand Maul – Invité d’honneur : Jean Glavany, ancien ministre et député, passionné de rugby et de voile

18 :30 – Rencontre avec Jean Glavany animée par Richard Escot (journal L’Equipe) suivie d’une séance de dédicace de son ouvrage 3000 ans après Ulysse.

20 :00 – Moment convivial

21 :00 – Documentaire – France-Angleterre, ces chers ennemis de Maxime Boilon -Rencontre avec le réalisateur animée par Richard Escot..

2023-05-26

Espace Félix Arnaudin Rue Abbé Bordes

Saint-Paul-lès-Dax 40990 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



18 : 00 ? Inauguration of Espace le Grand Maul ? Guest of honor : Jean Glavany, former minister and deputy, passionate about rugby and sailing

18 :30 ? Meeting with Jean Glavany animated by Richard Escot (L?Equipe newspaper) followed by a signing session of his book 3000 ans après Ulysse.

20 :00 ? Convivial moment

21 :00 ? Documentary ? France-England, these dear enemies by Maxime Boilon – Meeting with the director hosted by Richard Escot.

18 : 00 ? Inauguración del Espace le Grand Maul ? Invitado de honor: Jean Glavany, ex ministro y diputado, apasionado del rugby y de la vela

18 :30 ? Encuentro con Jean Glavany ofrecido por Richard Escot (periódico L’Equipe) seguido de una sesión de firmas de su libro 3000 ans après Ulysse.

20 :00 ? Momento de convivencia

21 :00 ? Documental ? Francia-Inglaterra, estos queridos enemigos de Maxime Boilon – Encuentro con el director animado por Richard Escot.

18 : 00 ? Einweihung Espace le Grand Maul ? Ehrengast: Jean Glavany, ehemaliger Minister und Abgeordneter, leidenschaftlicher Rugby- und Segelsportler

18 :30 ? Treffen mit Jean Glavany, moderiert von Richard Escot (Zeitung L’Equipe), gefolgt von einer Signierstunde seines Buches 3000 ans après Ulysse (3000 Jahre nach Odysseus).

20 :00 ? Geselliger Moment

21 :00 ? Dokumentarfilm ? France-Angleterre, ces chers ennemis von Maxime Boilon -Mit dem Regisseur unter der Leitung von Richard Escot.

