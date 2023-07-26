Cours de chant collectif 624 La Petite Pouge Saint-Paul-la-Roche
Cours de chant collectif 624 La Petite Pouge, 26 juillet 2023, Saint-Paul-la-Roche.
Apprendre à s’écouter, poser sa voix…proposition de vocalises, travail de respiration et technique vocale.
2023-07-26 à ; fin : 2023-07-26 12:00:00. EUR.
624 La Petite Pouge Au pré de mon art
Saint-Paul-la-Roche 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Learn to listen to oneself, to put one’s voice down… proposal of vocalizations, breathing work and vocal technique
Aprender a escucharse, a bajar la voz… propuesta de vocalizaciones, trabajo de respiración y técnica vocal
Lernen, sich selbst zuzuhören, seine Stimme zu setzen…Vorschlag von Vokalisen, Atemarbeit und Stimmtechnik
