Cours de chant collectif 624 La Petite Pouge, 26 juillet 2023, Saint-Paul-la-Roche.

Apprendre à s’écouter, poser sa voix…proposition de vocalises, travail de respiration et technique vocale.

2023-07-26 à ; fin : 2023-07-26 12:00:00. EUR.

624 La Petite Pouge Au pré de mon art

Saint-Paul-la-Roche 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Learn to listen to oneself, to put one’s voice down… proposal of vocalizations, breathing work and vocal technique

Aprender a escucharse, a bajar la voz… propuesta de vocalizaciones, trabajo de respiración y técnica vocal

Lernen, sich selbst zuzuhören, seine Stimme zu setzen…Vorschlag von Vokalisen, Atemarbeit und Stimmtechnik

Mise à jour le 2023-04-27 par Isle-Auvézère