Visite guidée « Le jardin de Michel et Jacqueline » 41 Lotissement Lamazère, 24 mai 2023, Saint-Paul-en-Born.

Jacqueline et Michel vous accueillent pour une visite commentée de leur jardin et évoquerons la création de ce jardin, les différents challenges qu’ils ont dû relever pour que rosiers et clématites parviennent à s’épanouir dans un terrain sablonneux, s’intègrent parfaitement au milieu des autres arbustes et vivaces, soient en harmonie au niveau des couleurs. Autre challenge : parvenir à créer des espaces différents dans un petit jardin avec chacun sa propre ambiance, ses écosystèmes, agrémenté pour certains de petits points d’eau.

Taille du groupe: 8 personnes maximum

L’organisation de la visite se fera dans le respect de la distanciation sociale.

Toute personne ne respectant pas ces obligations se verra refuser l’accès à la visite.

Réservation obligatoire au : 05 58 07 49 14 ou 06 82 05 47 42.

2023-05-24 à ; fin : 2023-05-24 . EUR.

41 Lotissement Lamazère

Saint-Paul-en-Born 40200 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Jacqueline and Michel welcome you for a guided tour of their garden and will talk about the creation of this garden, the different challenges they had to face so that roses and clematis could flourish in a sandy soil, integrate perfectly with other shrubs and perennials, and be in harmony with the colors. Another challenge was to create different spaces in a small garden, each with its own atmosphere, its own ecosystems, and some with small water features

Group size: 8 people maximum

The organization of the visit will be done in the respect of the social distancing.

Any person not respecting these obligations will be refused access to the visit.

Reservation required: 05 58 07 49 14 or 06 82 05 47 42

Jacqueline y Michel le darán la bienvenida a una visita guiada por su jardín y le hablarán de la creación de este jardín, de los diferentes retos que tuvieron que afrontar para que las rosas y las clemátides pudieran florecer en un suelo arenoso, integrarse perfectamente con los demás arbustos y plantas perennes, y estar en armonía con los colores. Otro reto fue crear diferentes zonas en un jardín pequeño, cada una con su propio ambiente y ecosistemas, algunas con pequeños juegos de agua.

Tamaño del grupo: 8 personas como máximo

La visita se organizará respetando el distanciamiento social.

Se denegará el acceso a la visita a toda persona que no respete estas obligaciones.

Reserva obligatoria: 05 58 07 49 14 o 06 82 05 47 42

Jacqueline und Michel begrüßen Sie zu einer Führung durch ihren Garten und erzählen Ihnen von der Entstehung des Gartens und den verschiedenen Herausforderungen, die es zu meistern galt, damit Rosen und Clematis auf sandigem Boden gedeihen, sich perfekt in die Umgebung der anderen Sträucher und Stauden einfügen und farblich harmonieren. Eine weitere Herausforderung bestand darin, in einem kleinen Garten verschiedene Bereiche zu schaffen, die jeweils ihre eigene Atmosphäre, ihre eigenen Ökosysteme und teilweise auch kleine Wasserstellen aufweisen.

Gruppengröße: maximal 8 Personen

Die Organisation des Besuchs erfolgt unter Beachtung der sozialen Distanzierung.

Personen, die diese Verpflichtungen nicht einhalten, wird der Zugang zum Besuch verweigert.

Reservierung erforderlich unter: 05 58 07 49 14 oder 06 82 05 47 42

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par OT Mimizan