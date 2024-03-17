SAINT PATRICK À MOUGINS Place des Patriotes Mougins, dimanche 17 mars 2024.

SAINT PATRICK À MOUGINS SAINT PATRICK À MOUGINS Dimanche 17 mars, 14h00 Place des Patriotes Entrée libre, parkings gratuits

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-03-17T14:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-17T22:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-03-17T14:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-17T22:00:00+01:00

Venez célébrer la 3ème édition de la Saint Patrick au village de Mougins le dimanche 17 mars à partir de 14h00

Pub à ciel ouvert avec animations et surprises!

En partenariat avec IDEAFÊTE et RIVIERA RADIO

AU PROGRAMME

15h00 > 17h30 CELTIC ROVERS

Musique traditionnelle Irlandaise (Harpe, Violon, Guitare & Flûte traversère)

18h00 > 19h30 INITIATION À LA DANSE « CÉILÍ »

Le céilí est une forme traditionnelle de danse en groupe originaire d’Irlande. Son nom provient du mot gaélique pour “rassemblement” ou “fête”. Cette danse est un mélange de pas rapides, de mouvements en groupe et de formations de couples, le tout accompagné de musique irlandaise entraînante. Cela donne un spectacle extrêmement technique, synchronisé, qui vous fera vibrer au son de la musique traditionnelle irlandaise !

20h00 > 22h00 : THE SHOCKIN’ PAPAS

Le groupe, né en 2015, est originaire de Nice sur la Côte d’Azur. Tenant son origine principale dans le rock’n’roll et le blues, le groupe se produit dans tous types de soirées musicales au fil des années. Le groupe se compose de Pierre (guitare lead, chant), Paul « Pumba » (guitare rythm, chant), Jules (batterie/cajon, chant), Thibaut (basse, chant) et Erwan (guitare lead, chant). L’univers des Shockin’ Papas tourne autour des plus grands classiques de la musique rock, des Beatles à Elton John, en passant par Creedence Clearwater, les Stones, Lenny Kravitz, et bien d’autres. Avec leurs harmonies vocales multiples et leurs solos endiablés, ils parcourent la Côte et le reste du monde en reprenant des morceaux d’anthologie, et savent faire danser toutes les générations grâce à leur vaste panel de chansons, parcourant différents genres et styles des années 50 à nos jours.

14h00 > 18h00 ANIMATIONS POUR PETITS & GRANDS

Maquillage

Jeux en bois (Ringboard, Ring toss, Beer Pong…)

LES FOOD TRUCKS :

YVONNE

HARRY’S TANDOOR

ARTISAN DAQI

SWEET BLOSSOM

LES BRASSEURS :

RIVIERA BEER

BRASSERIE DES BAOUS

MC TRAVELERS BREWERY

Vous vous appelez Patrick ou Patricia ? Alors venez nous rejoindre, une bière* vous sera offerte sur présentation d’un justificatif d’identité !

Venez déguisés pour l’occasion, le meilleur costume sera récompensé vers 20h00 !

*L’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la santé, à consommer avec modération.

Place des Patriotes 06250 Mougins village Mougins 06250 Saint-Basile Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « email », « value »: « nnagel@villedemougins.com »}] [{« link »: « https://www.ideafete.fr »}, {« link »: « https://rivieraradio.mc »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@shockinpapas) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/243975218_1228030581046996_6908318843676957340_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=108&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=3fd06f&_nc_ohc=ggdcoD-bxrwAX-MXBDl&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAqxS-7yJ-JNAg5Ch7ZAqmtaz3zlEesmuXHF2XOndQKjA&oe=65B74FB7 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/shockinpapas/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/shockinpapas/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@yvonnediner) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/337731469_1665756690608208_7954023413916177282_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=100&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=3fd06f&_nc_ohc=UQPRKMCz2JwAX-wLepn&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCaP23aqrxjYUR_PENTthy2NABaVBYK8mPXxN-3aaPjmg&oe=65B82FF0 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/yvonnediner/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/yvonnediner/?hl=fr »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@harrystandoor) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/322313350_1347880086049661_1279033138054313831_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=105&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=3fd06f&_nc_ohc=loqxjZm3NnwAX9Gngjm&_nc_oc=AQnT5vIlnrSMBCzmmo-T8qDpl2kKukaIbCvcHF7j-2QIuBg2XX3wAn4NAVp82jFgh-8&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfATXMti-Kju9gyh2SUYyl4lNwsfFu2mXpjaEm6gfE0Wjg&oe=65B7EE4E », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/harrystandoor/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/harrystandoor/?hl=fr »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@artisan_daqi) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/346052406_631574985135379_7289896858732396939_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=108&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=3fd06f&_nc_ohc=iHRVyW6ID74AX-S7K6P&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBQMGa5Rt3P66dbOWO2r8FfoFFikXwy7ti226rNcBd_dQ&oe=65B7098D », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/artisan_daqi/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/artisan_daqi/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@sweetblossomtruck) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/295540732_3212331709035769_63133360495674854_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=110&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=3fd06f&_nc_ohc=btIzR4T8bd8AX8dajPg&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDKX1I05IcmnfNu-y1zQk7_4KtybC-QUBvF16I81LBWqw&oe=65B87DE8 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/sweetblossomtruck/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/sweetblossomtruck/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@rivierabeer) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/244359296_1013512572833317_1693285952626604252_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=110&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=3fd06f&_nc_ohc=I3AKO-qmT4YAX8K5sdk&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCarH-fLLzncQzfg7ZSFJU2yC_PuijLcrGNJYN1P4qJNQ&oe=65B784D4 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/rivierabeer/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/rivierabeer/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@brasseriedesbaous) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/357997713_1548431999018172_4333792991068791409_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=110&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=3fd06f&_nc_ohc=LAbEajKANTMAX9vkgBM&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDteDEZadXKpEiOjMBlQ4arVMY9unaMiKj2yQ9dkhh2aQ&oe=65B6A815 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/brasseriedesbaous/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/brasseriedesbaous/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@mctravelers.brewery) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/419019063_3584784315078105_5182891594416882179_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=108&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=3fd06f&_nc_ohc=H4jYcJVnl5sAX9sjuZe&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBd5VdQ1-xWek1Htw361rILEZJL8DT-x9czfqbONBW_5A&oe=65B76109 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/mctravelers.brewery/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/mctravelers.brewery/ »}]