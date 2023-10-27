La Nuit des Dragons Saint-Patrice-de-Claids, 27 octobre 2023, Saint-Patrice-de-Claids.

Saint-Patrice-de-Claids,Manche

Le CPIE du Cotentin propose une découverte des salamandres, au cours d’une balade nocturne, tout en participant à un comptage national de ces amphibiens, pour mieux connaître l’évolution de leurs populations alors qu’elles semblent régresser. Gratuit.

Réservation obligatoire au 02 33 46 37 06.

Animation proposée sur la commune de St Patrice-de-Claids.

2023-10-27 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-27 22:00:00. .

Saint-Patrice-de-Claids 50190 Manche Normandie



The CPIE du Cotentin invites you to discover the salamanders during a night-time walk, while taking part in a national count of these amphibians, to find out more about the evolution of their populations at a time when they seem to be in decline. Free admission.

Reservations required on 02 33 46 37 06.

Proposed in the commune of St Patrice-de-Claids

El CPIE du Cotentin le invita a descubrir las salamandras durante un paseo nocturno, al tiempo que participa en un recuento nacional de estos anfibios, para saber más sobre la evolución de sus poblaciones en un momento en que parecen estar disminuyendo. Entrada gratuita.

Imprescindible reservar en el 02 33 46 37 06.

Evento organizado en el municipio de St Patrice-de-Claids

Das CPIE du Cotentin bietet eine Nachtwanderung zur Entdeckung der Salamander an. Gleichzeitig nehmen Sie an einer landesweiten Zählung dieser Amphibien teil, um die Entwicklung ihrer Populationen besser zu kennen, da sie rückläufig zu sein scheinen. Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos.

Reservierung erforderlich unter 02 33 46 37 06.

Die Veranstaltung wird in der Gemeinde St Patrice-de-Claids angeboten

Mise à jour le 2023-10-05 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche