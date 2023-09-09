Festival entre Loir et Loire à la Clarté-Dieu Lieu-dit La Clarté Dieu Saint-Paterne-Racan Catégories d’Évènement: Indre-et-Loire

Festival entre Loir et Loire à la Clarté-Dieu Lieu-dit La Clarté Dieu, 9 septembre 2023, Saint-Paterne-Racan. L’ensemble Consonance met en lumière un patrimoine architectural et un patrimoine culturel avec des animations tout au long du week-end à l’Abbaye de la Clarté-Dieu. Plus d’informations : contact@clartesproduction.com.

The Consonance ensemble highlights an architectural and cultural heritage with animations throughout the weekend at the Abbaye de la Clarté-Dieu. More information : contact@clartesproduction.com El conjunto Consonance pone de relieve el patrimonio arquitectónico y cultural con actos durante todo el fin de semana en la Abadía de la Clarté-Dieu. Más información en: contact@clartesproduction.com Das Ensemble Consonance beleuchtet ein architektonisches Erbe und ein kulturelles Erbe mit Veranstaltungen während des gesamten Wochenendes in der Abtei La Clarté-Dieu. Weitere Informationen: contact@clartesproduction.com Mise à jour le 2023-04-17 par Tourisme en Gâtine et Pays de Racan

