Festival entre Loir et Loire à la Clarté-Dieu Lieu-dit La Clarté Dieu Saint-Paterne-Racan
Festival entre Loir et Loire à la Clarté-Dieu Lieu-dit La Clarté Dieu, 9 septembre 2023, Saint-Paterne-Racan.
L’ensemble Consonance met en lumière un patrimoine architectural et un patrimoine culturel avec des animations tout au long du week-end à l’Abbaye de la Clarté-Dieu.
Plus d’informations : contact@clartesproduction.com.
2023-09-09 à ; fin : 2023-09-10 . .
Lieu-dit La Clarté Dieu
Saint-Paterne-Racan 37370 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire
The Consonance ensemble highlights an architectural and cultural heritage with animations throughout the weekend at the Abbaye de la Clarté-Dieu.
More information : contact@clartesproduction.com
El conjunto Consonance pone de relieve el patrimonio arquitectónico y cultural con actos durante todo el fin de semana en la Abadía de la Clarté-Dieu.
Más información en: contact@clartesproduction.com
Das Ensemble Consonance beleuchtet ein architektonisches Erbe und ein kulturelles Erbe mit Veranstaltungen während des gesamten Wochenendes in der Abtei La Clarté-Dieu.
Weitere Informationen: contact@clartesproduction.com
