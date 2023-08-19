Chasse au trésor à l’Abbaye de la Clarté-Dieu Lieu-dit La Clarté Dieu, 19 août 2023, Saint-Paterne-Racan.

Pour aider au financement des travaux urgents de l’abbaye, une chasse au trésor est organisée avec une récompense de 5000€ en Louis d’or.. Et pleins d’autres lots !

Information et inscription : ​contact@clartesproduction.com.

2023-08-19 à ; fin : 2023-08-20 . .

Lieu-dit La Clarté Dieu

Saint-Paterne-Racan 37370 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



To help finance the urgent work of the abbey, a treasure hunt is organized with a reward of 5000? in gold Louis. And lots of other prizes!

Information and registration : ?contact@clartesproduction.com

Para ayudar a financiar las obras urgentes de la abadía, se organiza una búsqueda del tesoro con un premio de 5.000? en Louis de oro. ¡Y muchos otros premios!

Información e inscripciones: ?contact@clartesproduction.com

Um die Finanzierung der dringenden Arbeiten an der Abtei zu unterstützen, wird eine Schatzsuche mit einer Belohnung von 5000? in Louis d’or organisiert… Und viele andere Preise!

Informationen und Anmeldung: ?contact@clartesproduction.com

